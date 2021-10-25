



Friends actor James Michael Tyler has died aged 59 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, a rep said. The star was loved by millions of fans for her portrayal of Gunther, the eccentric cafe manager with bleached hair and an unrequited love for Jennifer Anistons Rachel. Tyler died at his Los Angeles home on Sunday, his representatives said. In June, he revealed he had prostate cancer, telling an American TV show that he was diagnosed with an advanced form of the disease in 2018 that had spread to his bones. In a statement announcing his death, representatives for Tylers said: The world knew him as Gunther (the Seventh Friend), from the hit series Friends, but Michaels’ relatives knew him as an actor, musician , cancer awareness advocate and loving husband. Michael loved live music, cheered on his Clemson Tigers, and often found himself on fun and unforeseen adventures. If you’ve met him once, you’ve made a lifelong friend. Tyler has been dubbed the Seventh Friend by many fans due to his ubiquity on the show. While he was often seen sneaking behind the counter at Central Perk, Gunther also received many of his own memorable lines over the 10 years of Friends. After showing his love for Rachel for a decade, Gunther set out to woo the fashionista in the latest episode of Friends, as she prepared to leave for a new life in Paris. Rachel rejected Gunther’s advances but let him down gently, telling him: And, and when I’m in a cafe, having coffee, or see a man with hair brighter than the sun , I will think of you. In addition to playing Gunther, Tylers has played other roles on television, including the teen sitcom Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, and the medical comedy Scrubs. Tributes were paid after his death. Friends executive producer Kevin S Bright said: James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an amazing person who spent his last days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives on forever. The official Friends Twitter account said: Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and an integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues and fans. This year, Tylers’ spoken word performance of Stephen Kalinich’s poem If You Knew was adapted into a short video to raise awareness of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno. Pennsylvania

