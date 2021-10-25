Where to watch Call My Agent Bollywood with Aahana Kumra and Soni Razdan





Where to Watch Call My Agent Bollywood: Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra, and Soni Razdan make their way through Bollywood as part of a talent management company on the upcoming Call My Agent Bollywood show. This is the popular Indian adaptation of French series Ten percent and is set to air on OTT on October 29. Actors Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra and Soni Razdan work as talent managers for an artistic agency Art. The show is produced by Applause Entertainment with Banijay Asia. The project was announced in October 2020. Call my agent: Bollywood is written by Abbas & Hussein Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali. Bollywood ke sitaaron ke peeche hai yeh chaaro!

Call My Agent: Bollywood, streaming October 29 on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/MKMXKO4u0f – Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) October 8, 2021 The show promises to be a fun, quirky and heartwarming take on the world of showbiz. The show will have special appearances from Farah Khan, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, Ali Fazal and Jackie Shroff. Aahana Kumra took to Instagram wrote, “Showbiz manages karna ek ART hai aur hum agents hain asli artists !! This is showbiz baby! Call my agent: Bollywood is almost here. Kumra also spoke to The Hindu about her collaboration with director Shaad Ali. She has says, “He’s spoiling you, Shaad also tested my patience too many times because he wouldn’t give me a second take! Our set was absolutely fantastic. Working with Soni Razdan, she said:” Soni [Razdan] and I go back. Razdan, while speaking of his experience, said the show is about the glitz, the glamor and the “agents” that make it all happen. Razdan will be seen as Treasa Matthews in the series. Original series Ten percent, has already been adapted for audiences in the UK and Turkey. The show is set to air on Netflix on October 29. You can watch the trailer here:

