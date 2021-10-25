Entertainment
Filming on Alec Baldwin’s Set: Actor Was “Cautious” With Firearms Before Halyna Hutchins’ Fatal Shooting | Ents & Arts News
Alec Baldwin had been careful with guns on the set of the movie Rust before the actor shot a cinematographer to death with a gun he had been told could be used safely, court documents reveal.
Halyna Hutchins, 42, died after Baldwin unloaded the pistol while filming the new western in New Mexico.
The director of the film Joël Souza, who was standing behind her, was shot in the shoulder.
Baldwin, 63, was rehearsing a scene on Thursday in which he had to pull out his gun as he sat on a church pew and point it at the camera, according to court documents released on Sunday.
He ran the gun over his body and pointed it at a camera when the gun fired and hit the cinematographer in the chest, cameraman Reid Russell told a detective.
Mr Russell told police the camera was not rolling when the gun exploded, hitting and killing cinematographer Ms Hutchins.
He added that Baldwin was very careful when handling guns on set and recalled a case where the actor made sure a child actor was not near him when a gun was unloaded.
The Hollywood actor had learned the handgun was unloaded, authorities in Santa Fe said.
The court documents also include statements from Mr Souza, who also told police he saw Ms Hutchins being shot in the chest.
“Joel then vaguely remembers (Hutchins) complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection. Joel also stated that (Hutchins) started to stumble back and she was helped on the ground,” reads -on in court documents.
Mr Souza also told police that he recalled hearing the expression “knives” used before the incident and that the scene they were firing at did not call for the use of live ammunition.
He described the shot as resembling a “whip and a loud pop”.
Mr Russell, who was standing next to Ms Hutchins at the time of the shooting, told officials she also complained that she could not feel her legs.
Authorities said Friday that Dave Halls, the deputy director, handed the gun to Baldwin and announced “cold gun”, indicating that it was safe to use.
On Sunday, a crew member who had previously worked with Mr Halls said she raised safety concerns about him in 2019.
The latest developments come as a distraught Baldwin was pictured outside a Santa Fe hotel on Saturday kissing and speaking with Matt Hutchins, Halyna Hutchins’ husband, and their nine-year-old son.
Meanwhile, production bosses made the decision to “pack the set” for the movie Rust after Alec Baldwin fired a propeller pistol that fatally killed a cinematographer.
In a letter to the film crew obtained by NBC News, the production team offers help and support as “we all go through this tragic time and mourn the loss of our colleague and dear friend.”
“We keep in close contact with Halynaand salute their strength in the face of unspeakable tragedy. It is beyond an inspiration “, we can read.
He goes on to say: “As we go through this crisis, we have made the decision to complete the package at least until the investigations are completed.
“As such, we are working on when you can pick up your personal items. You should expect an update on the closing schedule tomorrow.”
The production team adds that while their hearts are broken and it’s “hard to see beyond the horizon”, it is a “pause rather than an end.”
“The spirit that brought us all to this special place remains,” the letter adds.
The letter from the film’s production team also stated that they were supporting Mr Souza in his recovery – after the filmmaker said he was “eviscerated” by the death of his friend and colleague.
He reminds the crew of the “support resources we have made available to you” and encourages them to “contact the grief counselors in person and online at any time”.
The letter from the film’s production team also stated that they were supporting Mr Souza in his recovery – after the filmmaker said he was “eviscerated” by the death of his friend and colleague.
Production bosses said they are also still cooperating with police as the investigation continues, adding that they are “conducting an internal review of security protocols.”
“As with any ongoing investigation, we are limited in our ability to say anything more in public or in private, and we ask for your patience in this regard.”
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/alec-baldwin-film-set-shooting-production-team-wrap-the-set-in-wake-of-unspeakable-tragedy-of-halyna-hutchins-death-12444003
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]