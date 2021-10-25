Filming on Alec Baldwin’s Set: Actor Was “Cautious” With Firearms Before Halyna Hutchins’ Fatal Shooting | Ents & Arts News

Alec Baldwin had been careful with guns on the set of the movie Rust before the actor shot a cinematographer to death with a gun he had been told could be used safely, court documents reveal.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, died after Baldwin unloaded the pistol while filming the new western in New Mexico.

The director of the film Joël Souza, who was standing behind her, was shot in the shoulder.

Baldwin, 63, was rehearsing a scene on Thursday in which he had to pull out his gun as he sat on a church pew and point it at the camera, according to court documents released on Sunday.

He ran the gun over his body and pointed it at a camera when the gun fired and hit the cinematographer in the chest, cameraman Reid Russell told a detective.

A view of the entrance to Bonanza Creek Ranch where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin killed the director of photography



Mr Russell told police the camera was not rolling when the gun exploded, hitting and killing cinematographer Ms Hutchins.

He added that Baldwin was very careful when handling guns on set and recalled a case where the actor made sure a child actor was not near him when a gun was unloaded.

The Hollywood actor had learned the handgun was unloaded, authorities in Santa Fe said.

The court documents also include statements from Mr Souza, who also told police he saw Ms Hutchins being shot in the chest.

“Joel then vaguely remembers (Hutchins) complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection. Joel also stated that (Hutchins) started to stumble back and she was helped on the ground,” reads -on in court documents.

Mr Souza also told police that he recalled hearing the expression “knives” used before the incident and that the scene they were firing at did not call for the use of live ammunition.

He described the shot as resembling a “whip and a loud pop”.

Mr Russell, who was standing next to Ms Hutchins at the time of the shooting, told officials she also complained that she could not feel her legs.

Halyna Hutchins was shot on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust with a propeller pistol



Authorities said Friday that Dave Halls, the deputy director, handed the gun to Baldwin and announced “cold gun”, indicating that it was safe to use.

On Sunday, a crew member who had previously worked with Mr Halls said she raised safety concerns about him in 2019.

The latest developments come as a distraught Baldwin was pictured outside a Santa Fe hotel on Saturday kissing and speaking with Matt Hutchins, Halyna Hutchins’ husband, and their nine-year-old son.

Meanwhile, production bosses made the decision to “pack the set” for the movie Rust after Alec Baldwin fired a propeller pistol that fatally killed a cinematographer.

Media gather outside the entrance to the film set following the tragic accident



In a letter to the film crew obtained by NBC News, the production team offers help and support as “we all go through this tragic time and mourn the loss of our colleague and dear friend.”

“We keep in close contact with Halynaand salute their strength in the face of unspeakable tragedy. It is beyond an inspiration “, we can read.

He goes on to say: “As we go through this crisis, we have made the decision to complete the package at least until the investigations are completed.

“As such, we are working on when you can pick up your personal items. You should expect an update on the closing schedule tomorrow.”

Security guards stand near the entrance to Bonanza Creek Ranch



The production team adds that while their hearts are broken and it’s “hard to see beyond the horizon”, it is a “pause rather than an end.”

“The spirit that brought us all to this special place remains,” the letter adds.

The letter from the film’s production team also stated that they were supporting Mr Souza in his recovery – after the filmmaker said he was “eviscerated” by the death of his friend and colleague.

Actor Alec Baldwin leaving New York court in 2019



He reminds the crew of the “support resources we have made available to you” and encourages them to “contact the grief counselors in person and online at any time”.

Production bosses said they are also still cooperating with police as the investigation continues, adding that they are “conducting an internal review of security protocols.”

“As with any ongoing investigation, we are limited in our ability to say anything more in public or in private, and we ask for your patience in this regard.”