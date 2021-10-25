Amazing to include Bollywood and dance streak in Marvel movie, says Chloe Zhao

Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao says Kingo in ‘Eternals’ is a character who’ loves pop culture and performing ‘, which is why making him a Bollywood star groove to a’ beautiful and happy streak dance ” in the big Marvel movie felt “amazing.”

The director of “Nomadland” said Kingo, played by Pakistani-American star Kumail Nanjiani, is still believed to be a Bollywood hero.

“When I entered the process there was treatment and in the treatment there are always stories and parts that take place in Mumbai. Kingo is a Bollywood star these days and I thought it was so interesting because we knew Kingo was going to be a character who would embrace the side of humanity that loves pop culture, loves storytelling, this sense of spectacle, ”Zhao said in response to a question from PTI during a panel discussion with international journalists on Zoom.

Bringing together different cultural elements in a superhero movie, the Chinese-American director said Kingo’s character arc is a breath of fresh air.

It was interesting to see the writers and the Marvel team not only make him a Hollywood star since we’ve seen him many times, but really make him a Bollywood star and also have this beautiful and happy dance sequence. I thought it was amazing to include it in a great Marvel movie, ” she added.

” Eternals ” presents the audience with 10 never-before-seen superheroes, played by some of Hollywood’s biggest names such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington, Gemma Chan , Nanjiani and Don Lee.

Nanjiani recently revealed that he initially expressed his inability to dance, but Zhao deceived him by promising to change the segment to an action scene only to keep the dance sequence intact.

The Eternals are an alien race living on Earth for over 7,000 years who team up to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Zhao, sort of a prodigy in Hollywood for her distinct, independent films that deal with human stories, said she always wanted to make a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, known for its blockbuster superhero movies.

“ I wanted it so much because I wanted to work with the Marvel crew because I love the movies … Also with this particular story, I felt like I had something to offer. And it’s a story that would answer the questions I ask myself as a human being. So I knew that making this would allow me to grow, ” the 39-year-old filmmaker explained.

Zhao, whose debut film was ‘Songs My Brother Taught Me’ which she followed up with from critically acclaimed ‘The Rider’, gained worldwide attention with ‘Nomadland’, a film which focuses on a woman who leaves home and decides to become a nomad after her husband dies and she loses her job.

Earlier this year, at the Academy Awards, ” Nomadland ” won the trophies for Best Picture, Best Actor for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Zhao, who became the only second woman and the first est- Asian to win the Oscar trophy in the Category.

Asked about Zhao’s interest in themes of belonging and the idea of ​​home in her stories, the director said these concepts have occupied her mind lately.

“ I thought of us as a species, like as humanity, we literally think of leaving the planet and going somewhere else. As a species we are always trying to leave home and look for something else – i.e. land, gold, opportunity – whatever it is.

“And then at the end of the day when we get older we always end up wanting to come home… As I get older I think about these themes a lot, you know, belonging and home,” she said.

But isn’t there a fear that such themes will get lost in the translation of a superhero movie? Zhao said it was a concern she constantly struggled with as a filmmaker.

” Every movie I make, I’m afraid it gets lost in the translation and you never know. That’s the thing, I’m trying not to go, ” she told PTI.

“When a movie is finished right now, that movie (‘Eternals’) is more yours than mine. So I have no control over that and the chemistry of where we are in the world now, ”she said, citing the example of“ Nomadland, ”which struck a chord with the people. people during the pandemic.

I had no idea how this movie was going to relate to people when I made it. So I will say that is part of the job. When asked about plans for a possible sequel, Zhao said that she and the Marvel team were “really encouraged to make a standalone movie and really do a movie outside of the main storyline.”

‘Eternals’ has ‘repercussions for the future,’ but the director said they need to see how the film interacts with the world and grows.

“We will make plans for the future once we look at this,” she said.

As a fan of superhero and ensemble movies in the past, Zhao said that she took inspiration from many movies to tell the story of these brand new characters.

“ It’s so nice to watch these people who don’t agree with each other or come from different walks of life, and find some commonalities, something worth fighting for, together. It’s something that I think as human beings, we love to watch because we hope we can all find common ground and things that are worth fighting for … ” ‘ ‘Eternals’ is scheduled to hit Indian theaters on November 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

