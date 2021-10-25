Review: 50 years of capturing Hollywood legends at their best – and worst

When famous actors speak to reporters, they rarely say anything revealing, aware that if they appear callous or distant they will be vilified on social media. It wasn’t always like that.

Ruthe Stein covered films for The Chronicle for 50 years, and when the stars came out of the script, she was often there, tape recorder ready. She has met down to earth celebrities and seen others at their worst struggle and selfishness.

In Sitting Down With the Stars, Stein, who teaches film at the Fromm Institute at the University of San Francisco, looks back on his most memorable interviews. It’s a fun, albeit uneven, book that offers brief close-ups of many A-listers and a glimpse into the increasingly meticulous advertising machine built for them.

While a more accurate caption may have been Interviews with 99 Hollywood Legends (and Timothe Chalamet), it’s fair to say that Stein has spoken to many stars whose success helped build Hollywood.

His conversations with Cary Grant, Lena Horne, Audrey Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, Ginger Rogers, and other iconic artists, while not very insightful, include some charming anecdotes. Kim Novak tells Stein she didn’t know how to drive when she did Vertigo in San Francisco, so she drove the famous Green Jaguar from the movies while someone else worked on the pedals.

But Stein’s most colorful interviews feature gibberish and swagger.

Some Like It Hot star Tony Curtis brags about orgies, reproaches he underestimates and gets angry with a photographer from Chronicle. Suddenly the two men scream and they almost punch, remembers Stein. I intervene to prevent a total fight.

Stein interviews Kirk Douglas on the day The Chronicle writes his libidinous novel. Per Stein, says Douglas, I bet your reviewer is lesbian and that’s why she can’t understand the powerful sensuality between a man and a woman.

In explaining to Stein how he chooses the roles, Jerry Lewis switches to third person: before putting Jerry somewhere, I first look at the mosaic, the entire production.

Early in his career, Stein occasionally interviewed actors at home and on film sets. His recent interviews take place mostly in hotel suites buzzing with publicists. This results in dull quotes. There are so many great characters, and I love the way it all weaves together, says Julia Roberts of her streaming show Homecoming, using banalities that could describe thousands of shows.

But Stein is not a scapegoat. She deflates the narcissistic stars when a self-satisfied Mickey Rooney says he could write a second memoir, she wonders if he still has beans to spill and she celebrates the sincerity, noting that a young Jennifer Hudson has contingency plans: Shell conducts a church choir if its fame wanes.

Stein also outwits industry fools. In interviewing Mia Farrow, she ignores a request from publicists to avoid mentioning Farrows ex Woody Allen; the publicist contacts The Chronicle, says Stein, and requests that she be fired. When potential power brokers start to claim your head, you are doing something right.

Sitting with the Stars: Interviews with 100 Hollywood Legends

Ruthe stein

(Grizzly Peak Press, 291 pages, $ 21.95)

