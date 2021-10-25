John Deere, Kelloggs, Hollywood: Striketober 2021 explained





The sun sets earlier, the Big pumpkin will get up any minute, and thousands of workers are go to the picket lines, prompting the media and union organizers to claim that Striketober has suddenly arrived. The cause of some of these walkouts can be directly attributed to the changes brought on by the pandemic, but many of them have their roots in issues that have catalyzed strikes for generations. Let’s take a closer look. Striketober? More like Strike-Uptick-tober More than 10,000 John Deere employees went on strike October 14, when about 1,400 Kelloggs workers quit work October 5. And 60,000 film crew workers were on the verge of strike action, until a last-minute deal avoided a stop earlier this month. But Wayne State University management professor Marick Masters told HR Brew that despite the media spotlight, Striketober isn’t really historic, at least in terms of size. We see a lot of media coverage of strikes, and they call it Striketober because people think there is this plethora of strikes threatening to cripple the economy, Masters said. In fact, he insisted, the number of workers hoisting picket signs is tiny compared to even recent pre-pandemic years. Always, monitoring union action from the School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University, which corresponds all strike or demonstration in the United States involving two or more workers, has counted 178 strikes so far this year, Bloomberg Reports. We have seen an increase in strikes in September and October, even compared to previous months in 2021, Johnnie Kallas, director of Labor Action Trackers, told Bloomberg. Work stoppages occur amid a widespread labor shortage and a drastic shift in American attitudes toward work, such as a record number of employees are leaving their jobs. People may be more inclined to strike in a labor market where there are labor shortages, which is what we see now, when there are concerns about economic inequality, Masters told HR Brew. StriketobeRH HR professionals are involved, especially when it comes to ensuring compliance with labor law (more about it here) and help facilitate resolutions. Procedurally, HR professionals need to understand that you want to make sure you don’t cross the border and threaten people and try to keep those relationships with strikers as positive as possible, Masters said. You have to get people back to work and you don’t want a lot of bitterness to linger. It is also important to remember that employees have the legal right to engage in other concerted activities for the purposes of collective bargaining or other mutual aid or protection, as explained in Article 7 of the national law on industrial relations. Masters also noted that although companies have the right to temporarily and permanently replace workers during a strike, this does not always lead to positive results, both in terms of public opinion and the quality of the work.SB Do you work in HR or do you have information about your HR department that we should know about? Contact Sam Blum via Signal and Telegram encrypted messaging apps (@SamBlum_Brew) or simply email [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningbrew.com/hr/stories/2021/10/25/john-deere-kellogg-s-hollywood-striketober-2021-explained The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos