Is Shilpa Shetty Shunned By Bollywood Celebrities Since The Raj Kundra Affair?





Bollywood has had a very difficult time since the start of the pandemic. Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, BTown has been under the radar. On the one hand, we have Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, held in custody for his involvement in a drug case. Raj Kundra, meanwhile, was in jail for his involvement in the pornography affair. In either case, it is the family that suffers and the same may be true of Shilpa Shetty. Read on for more details! A lot of rumors circulated about Shilpa after Raj was sent to jail. Initially, reports questioned whether the Hungama 2 actress knew about her husband’s affairs. Many have even said that she is considering a split because of all the negativity. Now, recent reports suggest that Shilpa Shetty is facing rejection from BTown. While the actress and her husband Raj Kundra have made the perfect hosts many times in the past, the beauty is now shunned by her friends. It was allegedly the pornography affair that would even have been the reason the actress did not attend Karwa Chauth’s recent celebration at Anil Kapoors’ residence. However, this is not true at all. Shilpa Shetty has been a regular at the celebrations hosted by Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor. But the Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge was not in Mumbai this time. She was with her family in Alibaug, where she was enjoying a job. Shilpa fulfilled her professional commitments at Alibaug while celebrating Karwa Chauth 2021 with her family. She was busy spending quality time with loved ones while eyebrows were raised from her absence at Anil Kapoors celebrations! Meanwhile, Raj Kundra is on bail. He was released on bail on September 21 almost after 2 months of arrest in the pornography case. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates! Must read: Tiger 3: Mardaani 2 villainous Vishal Jethwa joins Salman Khans actor Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/shilpa-shetty-is-being-avoided-by-bollywood-celebrities-since-the-raj-kundra-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos