5 famous Bollywood celebrities from a young age, no less than their parents





Suara.com – Being the child of a global celebrity familiarizes them with the camera spotlight. Every behavior of famous Bollywood kids is also famous since toddlers, you know. Having a famous person also makes them feel their parents’ fame. Curious who are the famous children of Bollywood celebrities from toddlers? Take a look at the list below! 1. Taimur Ali Khan Famous Bollywood Celebrity Child since toddler. [Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan] Taimur Ali Khan is very fortunate to have his equally famous parents. The son of the couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan was born on December 16, 2016. But make no mistake, even though he is still just a toddler, Taimur Ali Khan already has many fans who are not inferior to his parents. Read also:

9 richest Bollywood actresses, Kareena Kapoor is not the richest! Taimur, who is often referred to as Prince Pataudi, has a beautiful and adorable face, so it's no surprise that he already has fans. He also became the older brother of his younger brother, Jehangir Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan's half-sister is also her family's favorite child. 2. Aaradhya Bachchan Famous Bollywood Celebrity Child since toddler. [Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb] The only daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan was born on November 16, 2011. The only daughter of a megastar Bollywood couple, Aaradhya is certainly also in the media spotlight. This beautiful girl also has fans who are always waiting for news about her activities. This portrait of the beautiful grandson of Amitabh Bachchan also captivated Internet users. Aaradhya's beauty is not inferior to that of her mother. Coming from a family with a strong artistic heritage, it seems that Aaradhya's career will not be far from the art world either. 3. AbRam Khan

5 Bollywood celebrities get worst artist award, Sonam Kapoor feels 2 times Famous Bollywood Celebrity Child since toddler. [Instagram/iamsrk] Youngest son of the King of Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan is no less famous. AbRam Khan was born on May 27, 2013. Since his birth, AbRam has captured the attention of the public. Currently, he has also started to show his talent in the entertainment world.

