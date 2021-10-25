This Week TV: Young Colin Kaepernick, Timeless TV Classics and Call My Agent: Bollywood





WHAT I AM WATCHING THIS WEEK 1. Among the many phenomena that have spiraled into political discord in recent years, alongside the COVID-19 vaccine, voting rights, pillows and, oh yes, democracy itself, is Colin Kaepernick, former NFL quarterback. He knelt down to protest, which sparked a lot of people. Friday Netflix comes out Colin in Black & White, a six-part scripted mini-series on pre-activist Kaepernicks adolescence, directed by Ava DuVernay. Jaden Michael plays young Kaepernick, and Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker play his adoptive parents. Kaepernick himself provides the voiceover narration. Maya Kazan and William Jackson Harper in the HBO Max series “Love Life”. Sarah Shatz / HBO Max 2. The first season of the anthology series Love life was not bad, because the 10 episodes introduced us to the romantic career of Anna Kendricks Darby. Kendrick makes an appearance in the second season of the romantic comedy, but the story this time revolves around William Jackson Harpers Marcus. Harper, better known as Chidi in The Good Place, plays a married man who isn’t fulfilled when we meet him. Jessica Williams, Chris Powell, Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim are also part of the cast. Season two premieres Thursday on HBO Max with the first three episodes, with new episodes to follow each week. 3. Apple TV + has released a lot of shows lately, perhaps knowing now is the right time to woo anyone who has signed up just to watch Ted Lasso season two. Recently, the streamer released new seasons of The Morning Show and See, as well as the alien series Invasion, The Epic Sci-Fi Foundation, and Joseph Gordon Levitts Mr. Corman, and in the coming weeks, it will feature the final season. de Dickinson and the vehicle Will Ferrell-Paul Rudd The Shrink Next Door. This week, Friday, its Boast, a drama inspired by the experiences of NBA superstars Kevin Durants in the world of youth basketball. The cast includes OShea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhan Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds and Jason Rivera. 4. The French series Call My Agent! which will return to Netflix at some point with season five and one movie has been popular enough to inspire a number of international adaptations, similar to The Office. There are UK and South Korean versions on the way, and this week bring us Call my agent: Bollywood, from India. About four Mumbai talent agents facing celebrity egos and trying to save their sinking business, it will be featured on Friday. THE ZAPPING Secrets of the dead The daily life of prehistoric women. GBH 2, Wednesday, 10 p.m. Doctor Who Season 13 premiere. BBC America, Sunday, 8 p.m. The 4400 A remake of the American series on the return of 4,400 missing persons. The CW, Monday, 9 p.m. Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn in “Sex Education”. Sam Taylor / Netflix RECENTLY REVIEWED Succession The satirical drama about the rich and powerful returns for season three. HBO Housemaid Margaret Qualley plays the role of a financially struggling single mother. Netflix Sex education The excellent third season brings more wisdom to teenage self-awareness, honesty, and self-acceptance. Netflix The big jump A dramatic comedy about amateur dancers looking for a second chance on a reality dance show. Fox The morning show Season two derails, in an entertaining way. Apple TV + The premise The anthology-drama BJ Novaks explores modern moral questions. Effects on Hulu American rust Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney star in an eight-part murder mystery miniseries. Show time Impeachment: American Crime Story A 10-part miniseries about the scandal involving Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Bill Clinton. FX Only the murders in the building A heartwarming comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as amateur sleuths in New York City. Hulu The two others The second season of the comedy about jealous siblings is even better than the first. HBO Max Matthew Gilbert can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @MatthewGilbert.

