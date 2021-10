5 Best Bollywood Movies To Feel Good On MX Player, Jio Cinema And More With IMDb Rating Of 8+ To Cheer You Up

Keeping a list of good Bollywood movies always comes in handy when you need something to cheer you up. Below, check out our list of wellness Bollywood movies that will make you smile and laugh. 5 Best Wellness Bollywood Movies On MX Player, Jio Cinema & More With IMDb Rating Of 8+ To Cheer You Up 1. Gol Maal – Amazon Prime Video An error comedy that revolves around mistaken identity is the brainchild of director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Ramprasad works for Bhavani, who does not prefer his employees to have hobbies other than work. Hilarity ensues when Bhavani sees Ramprasad at a hockey game, who lies that he was his twin brother. The movie stars Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt in the lead roles and is a brilliant watch that makes you laugh. IMDb Rating – 8.5 2.3 Idiots – Amazon Prime Video Well, isn’t that your favorite already? Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 idiots gave us a simple life mantra “All is well”. In college, three engineering students Farhan and Raju meet Rancho and become close friends. Rancho leaves a lasting impression on his two friends by giving them a new perspective on life. Years later, Farhan and Raju go in search of their missing friend and discover his biggest secret. IMDb Rating – 8.4 3. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro – MX and YouTube player With Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a young dark satire on corruption, the political scenario, the media, bureaucracy and more. The Kundan Shah movie was originally a 7-8 hour movie which was eventually reduced to two hours for the movie. Two photographers working for a new publisher are about to expose the builder’s outrageous and corrupt activities. Things take an intense turn when they accidentally photograph a murder. IMDb Rating – 8.4 4. Khosla Ka Ghosla! – Jio Cinema & YouTube Filmmaker Dibakar BanerjeesKhosla Ka Ghoslais a comedy punctuated by an intelligent and thoughtful plot. A retired Delhi-based middle-class man is putting all his money into buying land where he wants to build the office of his dreams. However, when the land is forcibly ripped off by crooks, he hatches a plan with the help of his sons and their friends to take back what is his. IMDb Rating – 8.3 5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – Netflix Just like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is another gem that fills our soul with happiness. Three friends, Kabir, Imran and Arjun take a vacation in Spain before Kabir mates. The fun and adventurous journey puts them face to face with their true desires, fears and gives them the opportunity to dissolve past problems. IMDb Rating – 8.2 5 Best Hindi Movies to Feel Good on MX Player, Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video and more with an IMDb rating of 8+ to cheer you up

