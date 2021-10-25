Entertainment
Shooting of the movie “Rust” and Alec Baldwin
The shot that killed a cinematographer on a film set in New Mexico last week was fired as actor AlecBaldwin was practicing to draw his gun, according to the director who was injured during the shooting. the shooting, according to court documents.
Joel Souza, director of the film “Rust”, was shot in the shoulder and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed when the propeller pistol exploded during a rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe Thursday.
Souza spoke to investigators on Friday, according to an affidavit for a search warrant issued Sunday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
Souza told them that Baldwin was “sitting on a bench in a church building and practicing a cross-draw,” the affidavit said. A cross draw occurs when a shooter pulls the gun out of a holster on the opposite side of the body from the shooting hand.
Souza was looking over Hutchins’ shoulder “when he heard what sounded like a whip, then a loud noise,” according to the affidavit.
Souza recalled Hutchins “complaining about his stomach and grabbing his midsection” after the shot, according to the document.
Investigators also spoke to cameraman Reid Russell, who was standing next to Souza and Hutchins at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit.
Russell recalled that Hutchins “said she couldn’t feel her legs” and that doctors were treating her as she bled on the floor, investigators said.
Souza and Russell both acknowledged difficulties on set that day due to some members of the Camera Department being walked out for payment and housing. Due to manpower issues, Souza said they only had one camera available that day and was not recording at the time of the incident.
Souza also confirmed to an investigator that he heard the term “cold weapon” on the set, meaning the gun should have been empty.
According to the warrant, Souza said three people handled the guns or firearms for scenes where they were verified by the gunsmith and first assistant director and then handed over to the actor who used them.
The investigator said Souza was not aware of anyone on set being checked to see if they had live ammunition on them before or after the scenes were filmed.
“The only thing checked are the guns to prevent live ammunition from there. Joel (Souza) said there should never be any live ammunition near or around the scene,” said affidavit.
Representatives for Souza did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.
According to the affidavit, Russell told investigators that Baldwin “was trying to explain how he was going to get the gun out and where his arm would be when the gun was out of the holster.”
Russell “didn’t know why the gun was unloaded and just remembered the gun’s loud bang,” the affidavit states.
When asked how Baldwin handled the gun, Russell told investigators the actor “was very careful” and recalled an earlier instance where Baldwin “made sure that she was safe and a child was not near her when they were discharging a gun during this scene. “
The search warrant was aimed at recovering images, video cameras, computer equipment and memory cards used by cameras on the set.
No charges were laid in the incident. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said it would discuss the case further at a press conference on Wednesday.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/rust-shooting-alec-baldwin-10-25-21/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]