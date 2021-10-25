Succession Recap, Season 3, Episode 2: Judaism

But Kendall also makes a compelling case that the only way the Roy children can save Waystar and retain any sort of socio-political influence is to oust Logan, who is weak enough right now that a united front of his sons. and his daughter can finish him.

Indeed, we see signs of Logan struggling throughout this episode. Last week he ordered his team to keep three white-shoe law firms and get a group of other top conflict-of-interest lawyers. This week, Logan struggles to bring anyone from his family except for his wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), who returns in part because she hates her children and would like to help destroy Ken.

And then there is this: alone, the younger Roys seem to be struggling. Although Siobhan claims to keep her husband in the loop, he must hear from Greg that she ran away to Kendall’s ex-apartment. She unconvincingly reminds Tom that she loves him and he responds in the same way, adding: Good to know we don’t have a lopsided love wallet, but she’s hesitant to tell him anything. on who is in line to become Waystars’ new King Potato. And when she finally returns to Logan, he promises to give her a fancy corporate president title that can mean whatever you want it to mean, which, in Logan’s parlance, means it probably won’t have any. sense.

Even more pathetically, Roman gets a similar runaround from Gerri. When he shows up to her new Waystar GM’s office, telling her usual bad boy jokes about how she chained herself to a fire hydrant that spews out cultural insensitivity and sperm, she does it. pushes quickly at the door. She offers him vague assurances that she plans to start involving him in the quarterly income calls as a signal, although it seems pretty obvious that the newly empowered Gerri is in no rush to give in to anything at all. Roman, of all.

Kendall certainly seems confident. But as recalled in a few key scenes while away from his siblings, he is still indebted to insurgent Waystars board members Stewy (Arian Moayed) and Sandy, who push him by sending a Trojan horse model at his wife’s apartment. And as Ken urgently tries to chart a bold course for Waystars’ future, his lawyer tries to get him to focus on the Brightstar scandal and its potential legal liabilities.