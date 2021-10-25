Entertainment
Succession Recap, Season 3, Episode 2: Judaism
Season 3, episode 2: mass in wartime
There is a mad genius in the way Kendall Roy uses language. Here’s a guy who basically learned to communicate by listening to cable TV panelists, leadership speakers, and the macho bluster of his college venture capital brethren. Today, in the increasingly intense national spotlight, Ken shakes up the lingo with a flair of frenzied improvisation, like a dubious scatter jazz singer.
In this week’s episode, Mass in Time of War, he drops words like epiphenomena and phrases like leaves a clean slate and detoxifies our brand and we can go supersonic. Even when his siblings ask him how he’s doing, Ken responds with studied seriousness, like a guest at Power Lunch. (Some regrets, but you know, pretty much cleaned up.)
Wartime Mass is more like the second part of last week’s episode than a typical Succession episode. The Roys do not travel to a special place and do not meet for a major event; they just continue in the same crisis mode they were in when the season started. Logan is still in Sarajevo, worried about his inability to reach one of his descendants on the phone. What about the children? Well, they’re actually meeting in an unusual place: Kendall’s daughter Sophie’s bedroom. (Roman, feigning shock after Ken called his siblings into his room: he remembered his children’s names.)
Once Roman, Siobhan, and (surprisingly) Connor are snuggled up, Kendall makes her pitch, with buzzwords flying around the room. His argument is a mixture of self-righteousness and pragmatism. On the one hand, he tries to portray himself as the family’s noble truth-teller, finally calling an end to decades of privileged, exploitative, and chauvinistic vibes at Waystar. He applies the most pressure to Shiv, putting himself under his skin, saying he’s doing what she hasn’t done as the token woman Roys awakens the snowflake. Right now, I’m the real you, he pricks.
But Kendall also makes a compelling case that the only way the Roy children can save Waystar and retain any sort of socio-political influence is to oust Logan, who is weak enough right now that a united front of his sons. and his daughter can finish him.
Indeed, we see signs of Logan struggling throughout this episode. Last week he ordered his team to keep three white-shoe law firms and get a group of other top conflict-of-interest lawyers. This week, Logan struggles to bring anyone from his family except for his wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), who returns in part because she hates her children and would like to help destroy Ken.
And then there is this: alone, the younger Roys seem to be struggling. Although Siobhan claims to keep her husband in the loop, he must hear from Greg that she ran away to Kendall’s ex-apartment. She unconvincingly reminds Tom that she loves him and he responds in the same way, adding: Good to know we don’t have a lopsided love wallet, but she’s hesitant to tell him anything. on who is in line to become Waystars’ new King Potato. And when she finally returns to Logan, he promises to give her a fancy corporate president title that can mean whatever you want it to mean, which, in Logan’s parlance, means it probably won’t have any. sense.
Even more pathetically, Roman gets a similar runaround from Gerri. When he shows up to her new Waystar GM’s office, telling her usual bad boy jokes about how she chained herself to a fire hydrant that spews out cultural insensitivity and sperm, she does it. pushes quickly at the door. She offers him vague assurances that she plans to start involving him in the quarterly income calls as a signal, although it seems pretty obvious that the newly empowered Gerri is in no rush to give in to anything at all. Roman, of all.
Kendall certainly seems confident. But as recalled in a few key scenes while away from his siblings, he is still indebted to insurgent Waystars board members Stewy (Arian Moayed) and Sandy, who push him by sending a Trojan horse model at his wife’s apartment. And as Ken urgently tries to chart a bold course for Waystars’ future, his lawyer tries to get him to focus on the Brightstar scandal and its potential legal liabilities.
As for Connor, it’s Connor. He seems to be meeting Kendalls’ request for a reunion partly because he’s happy to be included and partly because Logan sent him home on a disappointing international flight with a selection of heavily chilled cheeses. Why did Ken want Connor to be a part of it? Maybe that’s because he’s less interested in protecting the Waystars legacy than in humiliating his father in their big game by taking all of his pieces off the board.
Still, there are two issues with Kendalls were all in this shot together. For one thing, he still thinks it makes the most sense for him to be seated at the head of the table after the coup, and neither Siobhan nor Roman agrees. Second, they’re all terrified of Logan shaking them when he sends a box of donuts to their secret meeting. I don’t think he fails or ever will, Roman admits.
One by one, the siblings come out, each taking an insult from Ken with them. First Connor came out (You’re irrelevant), then Roman (You’re a jerk) and then Shiv, who is said to have gotten this far only because girls count double now, thus revealing just how determined Kendall really is to change the cultural climate.
Yet throughout this race behind other peoples, Judasing, as Kendall calls him, the person who might ultimately hold the key to everyone’s future is missing. Greg, who confesses his suspicion to Ken, saying I’m a little too young to be so much in Congress, rejects Waystars’ chosen lawyer and takes advice from his preachy grandfather, Ewan Roy (James Cromwell), a male who sees Ken as a me. -concerning Popinjay. They find themselves in the office of an old left-wing lawyer (played by Peter Riegert), who tells Greg that his two priorities will be the welfare of his clients and to expose the structural contradictions of capitalism as it is. reified in the architecture of American companies. .
In a way, that’s exactly what Kendall wants to do. That is, if he really believes in all the words that keep coming out of his mouth.
Due diligence
Logan insists on having familiar faces around him and almost demands that his inner circle bring Marcia back into the fold. As Hugo ends up explaining to him, we’d love to go back, visually, to the Logan we all know. Marcias’ attorney, however, lets Hugo know it will be a costly return although less costly or embarrassing than a divorce and a disbandment of the board.
Perhaps in reaction to his humiliating phone call with Logan last week, Roman becomes a kid in this episode, making inappropriate comments to Gerri (How are your girls doing? Do you have pictures?) And responding to Kendall’s request to do not touch anything in Sophie’s room. by immediately putting his hands near various objects on his dresser.
Something about the presence of the Romans also makes Shiv’s kid stand out. As Kendall pontificates over how Waystar is a declining empire within a declining empire, she steps in with, Unsubscribe. Then she hits Roman where he lives, suggesting he can’t keep preening like a stallion unless he’s ready to, you know, consume. (When he storms out, Shiv shrugs. It’s not my fault he’s got something sexual.)
Put this away for later: Marcia reminds Logan that he has damaging dirt on Kendall. He rejects this advice saying, “You drop bombs, you get burned too.” But if Logan starts to lose, how bad? It might be time for the nuclear option.
