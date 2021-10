Tiffani Faison closes Tiger Mama and opens new restaurant in the same space

Restaurants

The last day of regular service will be October 29. The Hanoi bun cha at Tiger Mama. Dina Rudick / Globe Staff Cambridge’s beloved Cantab reopens soon

One of Tiffani Faison’s Fenway restaurants will close permanently this weekend, but the award-winning chef already intends to turn the space into a whole new concept in 2022. October 29, Mom Tiger will host its last regular service, then reopen for a final hurray with a special Halloween Drag Brunch Event October 31 at noon. Big Heart Hospitality chef and restaurateur Faison opened the Southeast Asian restaurant nearly six years ago, serving dishes like pad gra pow, Singapore street noodles and bun cha Hanoi, as well as a range of tropical cocktails. Neon signage and an elephant-shaped disco ball welcoming visitors near the welcome stand gave the restaurant a playful touch. While Faison doesn’t give details on what will replace Tiger Mama, Judge “Chopped” and alumni of “Top Chef” have explained why she decided to close the restaurant. “I’ve had this new restaurant concept in my back pocket for a long time now, and when I started looking for spaces in Boston I realized I was looking for a space similar to Tiger,” Faison said in a statement. Press. “It will be bittersweet to say goodbye to Tiger Mama, and I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. It goes without saying that Tiger Mama will always have a special place in my heart. I want to continue to introduce exciting new concepts that our city will love. “ Tiger Mama is the second Big Heart Hospitality restaurant to open in the Fenway district, following the launch of Sweet Cheeks Q in 2011. In 2018, Faison opened The madman’s race, an adult snack bar that now offers private dining, and in 2019 it opened an Italian restaurant Orphan, which aims to reopen later this month after a temporary closure in winter 2020. Faison still has other projects on the horizon. When High street square, the newest downtown food court, will open in March 2022, with Big Heart Hospitality opening three concepts there: Dive Bar, a seafood-focused bar serving po’boys and lobster rolls; Tenderoni’s, which will highlight the pizza and the mills; and Bubble Bath, a 13-seat champagne and wine bar with a champagne vending machine and gourmet hot dogs. Stay up to date with food news Sign up for The Dish and get the latest food and restaurant news delivered to your inbox.

