Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand announces collaboration with Fendi





Kim kardashianThe shapewear brand of receives the haute couture treatment. The reality TV star announced in an interview with WSJ. Magazine published Monday that Skims is teaming up with Italian luxury house Fendi for a collaboration collection. The ready-to-wear line will include clothing, swimwear, lingerie, fitness and stockings, all printed with a new custom Skims x Fendi logo. Pricing for Kardashian’s new collection is as high-end as its collaborator, with dresses and tops costing around $ 950, leggings at $ 1,100, and a puffer jacket at $ 2,950. There will also be a sleeveless leather wrap dress that comes in eight shades and is priced at $ 4,200. This partnership was born from the Self-centered the author’s long-standing friendship with the Creative Director of Women’s Fashion and Haute Couture at Fendi, Kim jones. When she heard that the women in Jones’ office were fans of his supportive clothes, she sent him a bunch of them, she told the store. They then began discussing the possibility of working together in December of last year, and in March Kardashian met with Jones in Mexico to finalize the designs and fittings as she served as a model for the entire collection. I really love being a fit model … I need to feel it, she said. I’m probably doing a lot more work than people realize, it might not even be necessary at this point. But I do. The star first launched Skims in September 2019, and last June it was valued at $ 1.6 billion. In the interview, Kim also spoke fondly of her ex-husband, Kanye west, and the impact that its strong aesthetic has had on its brand. He himself has a piece of Skims and gives [the team] inspiration but also information. I think he likes the process, she explained. Kanye will always be the most inspiring person for me. More great stories from Vanity Show Sparring and slurring with Gore Vidal

