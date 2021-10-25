Harrison Ford’s lost credit card returned by tourist in Italy





Harrison ford had a serious stroke of luck last week when his lost credit card was returned to the police by a Good Samaritan. The actor was on vacation in Sicily during a break from filming Indiana Jones 5 in Italy when he lost one of his credit cards. On Thursday, a German tourist stumbled across the map with Ford’s name on it and turned it into a local police station in Mondello, a seaside area of ​​Palermo, Sicily, according to the Associated press. The police then tracked down the action star who was staying at a nearby resort to return his lost property. It’s unclear if he even knew he had been lost, but Ford nonetheless posed for photos with the police, smiling and holding up the misplaced card for the camera. The Golden Globe winner has been filming the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise in Europe since June after filming was delayed for a year due to the pandemic. He has spent the last few months filming in various locations in England and Scotland before moving to Sicily in early October. The film, which is set to finish principal photography in December, also features Phoebe Waller-Pont, Mads Mikkelsen, and Antonio Banderas. More great stories from Vanity Show Sparring and slurring with Gore Vidal

How Pickleball Wowed Everyone From Leonardo DiCaprio To Your Grandparents

Kate Middleton and Prince William look to America

Wait, so are AirPods still cool?

No More Martinis: the queen advised to give up her favorite drink

Demi Lovatos Alien Stuff Reaches New Heights

How the FBI discovered a real Indiana Jones in, of all places, rural Indiana

Love is a crime: In one of Hollywood’s craziest scandals

The Definitive Guide to the Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

From the archives: Irreconcilable distances

Sign up to The Buyline to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty purchases in a weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/10/harrison-ford-lost-credit-card-returned-to-police-italy-tourist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos