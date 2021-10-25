Entertainment
Dave Chappelle to screen documentary in Des Moines
In the wake of his controversial Netflix special, “The Closer”, comedian Dave Chappelle announced Des Moines as one of 10 locations in the United States and Canada where he will appear for a screening of his documentary “Untitled”.
Tickets for the November 9 performance at Wells Fargo Arena on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. on hy-veetix.com. Prices range from $ 49.50 to $ 125, according to the Wells Fargo website.
“Untitled” focuses on Chappelle during 2020, grappling with the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and locked up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release announcing the arena tour. He follows Chappelle as he stages a series of comedic performances with famous guests in a neighbor’s cornfield in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio.
The producers of “Untitled” are Oscar-winning documentary filmmakersJulia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who also live in Yellow Springs, a college town near Dayton, Ohio.
The tour, which is set to begin Nov. 4 in San Francisco, comes amid the backlash over the transphobic remarks Chappelle made in “The Closer.” After Netflix suspended three employees, including one transgender employee, for attending an unauthorized meeting to express concerns about the special, and fired a for disclosing the price the streaming service paid for the show,employees organized a walkout, demanding corporate responsibility.
Yahoo Entertainment reportedthis Chappelle was willing to meet with the employees, but that a spokesperson said the actor “sticks to his art”.
Chappelle maintains high security around his “Untitled” appearances. A message on hy-veetix.com indicates that no mobile phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed in the show. “Upon arrival, all phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches which will be unlocked at the end of the show,” the message read. “Customers keep their phones overnight and, if needed, can access their phones at designated Yondr unlock stations in the lobby.”
He says anyone who defies the cellphone ban “will be kicked out immediately.”
It’s unclear why Des Moines was chosen from among the small number of cities for the tour, which will run through November 22. Wells Fargo spokesperson Adam Flack said Chappelle representatives who contacted the arena to host the show gave no specific reason for the choice. But Chappelle has been a big draw over the years in central Iowa, quickly selling a pair of shows at Val Air Ballroom in 2005 and another pair at Hoyt Sherman Place in 2016.
In January 2020, he appeared at the Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State University in Ames, where he hosted Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang on stage after supporting him in the Iowa caucuses.
Other cities on the tour are Minneapolis; Indianapolis; Cleveland; Toronto; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Atlanta; and New York. The film had already screened in September at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and in June at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York under the title This Time This Place.
Winner of the 2019 Mark Twain Award for American Humor, Chappelle rose to fame with his short-lived “Chappelle’s Show” series on Comedy Central, which ran from 2004 until his abrupt departure in 2006. He has since resumed his stand-up . comic career.
Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at Des Moines Register. Reach it at hamlet @gannett.comor (319) -600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.
