US veterans explain how military service changed their lives in PBS documentary

As Veterans Day 2021 approaches, PBS will air an ambitious four-part documentary series called American Veteran. The series will focus on the personal memories of the men and women who served. From hosts to interview topics, every voice you hear in the program will be a veteran. American veteran airs Tuesdays starting October 26 and runs until November 16 at 9 p.m. ET and airs on PBS.org and in the PBS video app. In addition, they have produced a 10-part digital short film series and a nine-part podcast that will delve even deeper into the history of our men and women in military service. Each episode is hosted by a veteran. In order of appearance, listen carefully to former Marine and The Price is Right host Drew Carey; Iraq War Army Senator and Helicopter Pilot Tammy Duckworth; Wes Studi, Vietnam veteran and Dancing with the Wolves star; and Army veteran and Dancing With the Stars winner JR Martinez. We have a clip from the first episode, The Crossing, in which veterans share their basic training experiences. And another from episode three, The Return, in which veterans share their challenges as they return to civilian life after military service. The American Veteran: Keep It Close digital video series is available on YouTube and allows individual Veterans to share their experiences. The stories are presented by Navy veteran and former medic Shain Brenden, who has toured Iraq and Afghanistan several times with the Marines. He’s now a comedian, writer and actor based in Portland, Oregon. Discover the series on the PBS Voices YouTube Channel. The series began on September 7, 2021, and new episodes are released every second Tuesday through January 11, 2022. The American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories podcast also features a high profile veteran as a host. Navy and Iraq War veteran Phil Klay won the National Book Award in 2014 for Redeployment, a collection of short stories about the war. On the podcast, he helps tell the stories of an Army nurse who served in Vietnam, the first black American woman detained as a prisoner of war, and a special ops sniper working on the impact of its missions. Episodes are available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Follow the best in military entertainment Whether you are looking for news and entertainment, thinking about joining the military, or knowing about military life and benefits, Military.com has you covered. Subscribe to the Military.com newsletter to receive military news, updates and resources straight to your inbox. View full article

