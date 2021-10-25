Insecure season 5 episode 1 recap: no time to be insecure

It was a weekend that involved a lot of time traveling. We saw the college Issa admiring but also slightly disappointed with the current Issa. Later, during an alumni panel, the current Issa worries about the time she will have to do the things she wants to do. Molly finds herself rethinking her younger, more optimistic self. Kelli flies too far into a future where she no longer exists and doesn’t like her legacy. The characters look back to see how far they’ve come and learn where they want to go.

The episode also picked up the pieces of the more recent past. Last season, we left Issa in conflict with Lawrence, who recently found out that her ex, Condola, was pregnant. At the time, Issa was considering moving to San Francisco with Lawrence, who had just found a job there. Pregnancy was a brick thrown through their relationship window.

Issa and Mollys’ relationship, the one that viewers tune into, was on thin ice and the heaviness of their love life threatened to shatter it. Their dream scenes were gone now, there was only embarrassment.

This week there has been movement on each of these fronts. Issa and Molly agree on what they want: to move forward, to overcome the obstacles that stand in front of them. They’ve finished trying things, they know more about who they’re not and what they don’t want in their life. I know you’re a great lawyer now, said Issa thoughtfully. No, I never really wanted to be a lawyer, Issa replied today, with a certainty that escaped him when he was younger.

During the panel, Issa is joined on stage by a filmmaker, a start-up founder and the advertising artistic director of Coca-Cola, all alumni. Issa was invited as an entrepreneur and founder of The Blocc, we don’t know much about the company (and it’s not clear if she does either) but I like it for her.