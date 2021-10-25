The Voice: Ed Sheeran has COVID. Will he appear on the show, SNL?





It’s a busy time for Ed Sheeran: Starting Monday, Hell will appear as a mentor on The Voice, and he’ll be releasing an album on October 29. He also tested positive for COVID-19. I isolate myself now and follow government guidelines, Sheeran wrote in a Sunday letter. Instagram Publish. This means that I am now unable to continue my engagements in person at this time, so I will be doing as many of my scheduled interviews / performances as I can from my home. My apologies to everyone I’ve let down. Everyone be careful. Will Ed Sheeran still appear in The Voice? In his social media post, Sheeran said he would virtually continue interviews and performances during the quarantine. Sheerans’ COVID-19 diagnosis comes a day after Saturday Night Live announced he would appear as a musical guest on November 6 NPR reported. Sheeran volunteered to play remotely, but SNL producers would scramble to find a replacement, say Vulture. But the singer-songwriter will appear in Knockout’s next round of The voice, which begins Monday evening. Knockout episodes are the last pre-filmed episodes to take place before the live broadcasts begin. What is the Knockout tour on The Voice? The Knockouts presents the 32 remaining singers of The Voice.

The Voice’s four coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande each have eight singers on their squad. In the Knockouts, the competition is cut in half as two singers from the same team compete against each other, each performing a song of their choice before the coach finally decides which one will pass. Ahead of Monday night’s episode, The Voice shared a Knockout teaser featuring two vocalists from Team Sheltons, 15-year-old Hailey Green, who made the bold choice to perform the song by the Sheltons Gods Country and Libianca, who performed Billie Eilishs Everything I Wanted.

Although Grande and Legend ultimately thought the best performance came from Libianca, Clarkson, who referred to Green as baby Janis Joplin, felt the young singer had a more unique style that could go far in the competition.

The Voice will unveil the results of this specific knockout on Monday evening. To note: The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. MT on NBC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2021/10/25/22745055/ed-sheeran-has-covid-19-will-he-appear-on-the-voice-saturday-night-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos