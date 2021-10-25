Austin Armadillo Christmas Bazaar Holiday Art Exhibit Moves Outdoors





The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, a holiday music and shopping event with over 45 years of history in Austin, will be relocating outside in 2021. To create a “safe, family-friendly fine art scene,” event organizers moved the indoor event from the Palmer Events Center to the venue’s outdoor grounds for a three-day music and shopping experience from 17 to December 19. Like most major events, the armadillo canceled the 2020 edition of the art bazaar and set up an online shopping platform to serve some of the event’s historic artists. Through the pandemic, we were all hoping to get back to a face-to-face case this year. In June, we were confident enough to announce our return date, even committing to a bigger footprint at the Palmer Events Center. However, we found that our 10-day indoor format has become a challenge for the current climate, executive producer Bruce Willenzik said in a statement on the event. Ring in 2022:Celebrate an indie-rock New Year’s Eve with Spoon, John Doe Folk Trio, Sweet Spirit After seeing musicians turn to outdoor performances and asking for “tips and feedback” from participating artists, Willenzik said his team decided to create a special edition Armadillo Bazaar Outdoors for this year’s event. . Over 100 artists will participate in Armadillo Bazaar Outdoors. What a shell!A guide to spotting turtles at Austin’s Lady Bird Lake Music has always been a festive draw at the bazaar and this year’s performers are Ruthie Foster, Shinyribs, Gina Chavez, Jackie Venson, Tomar and the FCs, and Carolyn Wonderland with ShelleyKing. Two groups will play each day, with each artist playing two 45-minute sets. Detailed music programming and timetables are available onarmadillobazaar.com/2021-music-lineup. The bazaar will take place every day from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Day tickets cost $ 10 and are available online atarmadillobazaar.com/ticketsor at the cashless ticket office at the door. Children 12 and under enter free.

