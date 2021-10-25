Disneyland ticket prices increase by up to 8%, parking increases by 20%

Disneyland and the neighboring California Adventure Park raised the price of most daily tickets on Monday and are pricing even higher for visiting the most popular days of the year, like Christmas and New Years Eve.

Daily ticket prices go up 3-8%, and standard daily parking rates go up 20%. Parks last increased ticket prices by 5% in February 2020, shortly before parks closed for 13 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To manage crowds, the park adopted a five-tier pricing system in 2016 that charges more on days of highest demand and less on days of low activity. The price on lower demand days such as Tuesdays and Wednesdays in late January remains unchanged at $ 104. But prices have increased for the other four levels, and the resort has added a sixth level at the highest price, $ 164 for a full-day visit to a single park on the most popular days of the year, including certain weekends, public holidays and spring holidays.

The previous highest ticket for a day and a park was $ 154.

Prices are the same for visiting Disneyland and the neighboring Disney California Adventure Park. Ticket prices that allow you to visit two parks in one Park Hopper day increase by up to 7%. The inflation rate in the United States was 5.4 percent for the 12 months that ended in September.

The price increases come despite the closure of several popular attractions in the parks since the parks reopened in April following the pandemic shutdown, a complaint that theme park fans have often voiced on social media. The nighttime fireworks show, water and light shows such as Fantasmic and World of Color, and most of the daily costumed parades have yet to make it through the parks.

Higher costs may deter some Disney fans from being charged more for fewer attractions, but the higher prices are likely to generate more revenue overall for Walt Disney Co. even with a slight drop in attendance, said Martin Lewison, a business administration official. professor and theme park expert at Farmingdale State College in New York.

“I think many guests will find this pill very bitter at this point,” he said. “But it wouldn’t be the end of the world for the company if footfall dropped a bit.”

Disneyland officials noted that California Adventure Park added a six-acre Marvel superhero-themed lot called the Avengers Campus in June and that the resort plans to launch several vacation attractions, including a new themed parade. of Christmas.

Since reopening, Disney has launched a handful of new efforts to solve the theme park’s biggest headaches, long lines and crowded parks.

In August, Disney revamped its 37-year-old annual pass program, replacing it with a new Magic Key program that requires visitors to book before heading to theme parks, while continuing to block the access on the busiest days. By requiring reservations, the new program allows Disney park operators to better manage the crowds on a daily basis.

Magic Key passes are generally cheaper than previous annual passes and include four options, ranging from $ 399 per year for residents of Southern California to $ 1,399 for the option that has no blocked days and the greater flexibility in making reservations.

Long-time annual pass holders have complained about the Magic Key program, saying the reservation system makes it too difficult to visit parks on days of high demand, even for those with the most expensive pass. The resort’s reservation calendar shows that no reservations are available for most of the weekends over the next couple of months, but that may change as Disney has occasionally opened reservations.

Weeks after the launch of the Magic Key program, Disney adopted a new mobile app that allows park visitors willing to pay extra to skip the most popular attractions.

The new app known as Disney Genie replaced two old systems at Disneyland, the free FastPass and the MaxPass, which costs $ 20 per day and allows visitors to reserve a time slot for an attraction to avoid queues. traditional waiting and sneaking into an accelerated Fastpass Lane instead.

Disney Genie is a free application that offers a tour route based on the attractions, shows and restaurants chosen by users at the start of the day. Disney Genie + is a similar app that costs $ 20 a day at Disneyland and can be used to make reservations to take a ride at a specific time, skipping traditional lines and instead giving access to a new one. Lightning Lane.

Disneyland will operate more than 15 attractions with Lightning Lanes, and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will include more than 40 attractions with Lightning Lanes. Users can only make one reservation at a time.

But to avoid queues at more popular attractions, such as Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure and Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland, park visitors will need to pay a separate fee that will vary based on date, attraction and parking. The exact price won’t be announced for several weeks, according to Disney representatives.

During a recent earnings report, Bob Chapek, chief executive of Disney, said bookings for the company’s national theme parks remain strong.

“We have implemented a reservation system that will allow us to spread our demand, increase our yield and improve the experience of our customers at the same time,” he said.

