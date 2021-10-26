A whip then a loud pop: Alec Baldwin was practicing his toss when tragedy struck

This clash caused a handful of workers to quit the film, resulting in a last-minute stampede. During the morning hours, the day started late due to a film crew who had resigned, the search warrant document says. [Producers] had to find another film crew to help film the movie.

The manager suggested to investigators that they might have had even more cameras on if they hadn’t been short-staffed, but after recruiting a replacement team, they only had enough workers. for a single installation. It slowed things down even more.

Cano asked the director if this tension had an impact on the behavior of the team that showed up for work. He said everyone got along well, the document says. No altercation has taken place to his knowledge. Russell, the camera operator, confirmed this claim.

The scene camera in the old church was being set up before lunch, then the crew took a break around 12:30 p.m. Afterwards, they came back to continue repeating the sequence.

“He heard what sounded like a whip then loud pop… “

Souza told the investigator that during this time, due to his job, he was more focused on the monitors of the cameras and screens, Cano wrote.

The director told the detective that to his knowledge only three people had handled the weapon: Gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez, assistant director Dave Halls, and Baldwin himself.

As the actor and filmmakers gathered for the rehearsal, the prop gun sat on a gray cart outside the church. This indirect transfer between the gunsmith and the assistant director was deliberate, Cano wrote: [It] was left outside the structure due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Baldwin was preparing to do a cross draw. This meant that the gun was enclosed on the opposite side of his body from the firing hand, with the hilt on his abdomen and the barrel pointing down and to the side.

A cross pull is largely a horizontal movement: you reach into your midsection, grab the grip, and rotate it to aim. When the pistol is stored on the same side as the shooting hand, firing it is more of a vertical gesture. Cross prints are not the most efficient way to handle a weapon, but they look stylish and are frequently used in movies and TV shows.

Baldwin had grown a bushy white beard and long, unkempt hair for his role, and he was dressed in old-fashioned clothes as rehearsals began in the church after lunch. The actor took his place, and one of the accessory pistols was later grabbed by the deputy director (Dave Halls) on the trolley that gunsmith Gutierrez had set up outside, Cano wrote.

As the Assistant Director (Dave Halls) handed the gun to actor Alec Baldwin, (Dave Halls) yelled, Cold gun, indicating that the prop-gun did not have live ammunition, the detective added. The investigator says he later learned that Halls was unaware that live ammunition was in the propeller pistol.

“The rehearsal involved the actor Alec baldwin cross drawing his gun and point the gun at the camera lens.

The director, Souza, also said he heard the announcement of the cold gun. According to Joel, he believed the weapon used in the rehearsal was safe, Cano wrote.

The Warden told the investigator his understanding that the guns were checked by Hannah, who is the gunsmith, and then the gun was checked by Deputy Warden Dave Halls, who then handed it over to the actor using the firearm.

It is not clear from the search warrant documents what efforts, if any, Halls may have taken to verify the weapon. No statement from the deputy director or the gunsmith is included in the documents.

After picking up the gun, Baldwin sat down on a wooden bench and prepared to go through the sequence. The director said the rehearsal involved actor Alec Baldwin drawing his gun and pointing the gun at the camera lens.

The church on the plateau of the Bonanza Creek Ranch Looks like it’s been there forever, but everything about that vast expanse of land is a relatively new build, supplied with electricity and water to recruit film and TV productions. Hollywood has been building sets here since the 1955s The Man of Laramie, with James Stewart, and the property has been a place for everything, from Silverado and Lonely dove To Cowboys and aliens and All pretty horses.

The church is a small structure with four windows on each side and two large windows at the rear above the altar, with a smaller one at the top in the center. A cross stands atop its stocky steeple. The wood that makes up its exterior is bleached by the sun and the rain. The building looks more like a termite feast than a place of worship.

The gunsmith (Hannah Gutierrez) received the propeller pistol after being fired by actor Alec Baldwin, the document says. Then she removed the worn case of the prop-gun.

Russell, the camera operator, told investigators Baldwin already had the gun when he entered the church to get behind the camera. A new complication had occurred during the lunch break: the sun had moved. Reid said as they got ready there was a shadow coming from the outside light and they had to move the camera to a different angle from Alec, the search warrant document said.

Baldwin was consulting with the filmmakers about where he would be positioned and how he would move. Alec was trying to explain how he was going to get the gun out and where his arm would be when the gun was taken out of the holster, the camera operator told investigators.

That’s when it started.

Reid wasn’t sure why the gun was unloaded and just remembered the loud bang, the document says. The camera operator said no video or audio was being recorded.

The detective also wanted to know about Baldwin’s behavior on set, which led to an anecdote about how the actor tried to protect a young viewer in a different sequence. Reid said Alec had been very careful and raised a case where a scene was filmed earlier, according to the document. Reid said Alec made sure it was safe and that a child was not near him when they unload a gun in this scene.

Cano asked the director about the possibility of real bullets being caused to land. Joel said that as far as he knows, no one is checked for live ammunition on him before and after the scenes are filmed, the investigator wrote. The only thing checked are the guns to prevent live ammunition from there. Joel said there should never be live rounds, near or around the stage.

After Hutchins and Souza were taken away by rescue personnel, investigators began collecting materials at the scene. The incident happened nearby, which may lead to a transfer of evidence, the document said.