Twist in Aryan Khan’s drug case, Govinda offers BMW to wife on Karwa Chauth and more





That’s when we bring you a roundup of all the celebrity news that made headlines today. What is the latest development in Aryan Khan the drug business? Ahead of his HC bail plea hearing tomorrow, how did one witness mark a shocking turning point in the case? On the cinema side, has Salman Khan just released Antim trailer well received by the public? Well scroll down for answers to all of that and more. We know it becomes difficult to keep tabs on all the upcoming news that appear online, so this daily segment makes it easier for you to get the highlights of the day. Top Bollywood News today, October 25, 2021 Aryan Khan’s drug case: Aryan Khan’s bail plea will be heard in the High Court tomorrow (October 26). However, in a shocking new update, several allegations were made against Sameer wankhede , the BCN cop who led the drug investigation. An independent witness named Prabhakar Sail, Kiran Gosavi’s bodyguard, has laid charges against NCB officials. Kiran was the suspicious NCB non-member who was seen taking Aryan into custody during the raid. Her selfie with Aryan had also gone viral, causing a stir on the internet. Speaking of which, Prabhakar, his bodyguard, claimed that NCB cop Sameer Wankhede and Kiran Gosavi made him “sign blank papers” following the drug raid. He believes that Aryan is the victim of an “extortion racket”. Although Wankhede has denied the allegations, the witness charges are currently under investigation. NewsAlert | #Mumbai Police take suo-motu case over Prabhakar Sail extortion complaint regarding drug trafficking #NCB c t.co/6LmvLESXGN – ANI (@ANI) 25 October 2021 On top of that, NCP leader Nawab Malik leaked Wankheded’s birth certificate online, raising questions about his religion. The birth certificate bears Sameer Wankhede’s name as Sameer Dawood Wankhede. The NCB cop once again debunked the conspiracy theories against him. Govinda offers his wife Sunita a BMW on Karwa Chauth: On the occasion of Karwa Chauth yesterday, October 24, Govinda gave his wife Sunita Ahuja a BMW car. The actor shared two photos of himself and his wife. In one photo, he can be seen giving her the car key. Sunita can be seen wearing a red sari with gold jewelry. The actor wore a red kurta with a black Nehru jacket. The car can be seen decorated with a garland of flowers behind them. He also wrote a heartfelt caption which read: “My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. By aaj ke liye is a chosen gift to measure kar lena. You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. I love you my Sona! ”read part of his post. BMW Govinda car Salman Khan launches Antim trailer, tweets love to upcoming John Abraham shock at the box office: Salman Khan and John Abraham could face each other due to their respective films – Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2 are gearing up for a box office clash in November, but the two are just sending each other good wishes. Today Salman praised the John Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer and wished him luck with the movie. After which, John also returned the love with a heartfelt message. Below is the screenshot of their two chats. Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan It means a lot coming from you. I wish you and Ayush all the best for Antim. t.co/LL61bzWcOP – ANI (@ANI) 25 October 2021 The trailers for Salman and John also launched today. Look here ! National Cinema Awards ceremony: The 67th National Film Awards were announced today. Megastar Rajinikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Other top honors include commendable performances from actors like Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Manoj Bajpayee and Navin Nooli. Kangana won the title of “Best Actress” for Manikarnika: The Queen from Jhansi and Panga, while Dhanush and Manoj Bajpyaee shared the title of “Best Actor” for their respective films – Asuran and Bhonsale. Come back to this space for more updates from the world of Bollywood and entertainment.

