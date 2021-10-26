Rust actor Jensen Ackles calls Halyna Hutchins death a tragedy of epic proportions

Jensen Ackles talks about the death of Halyna Hutchins.

The actor, who has a main role in Rust alongside Alec Baldwin, Frances Fisher and Travis Fimmel, broke his silence over the incident on set with a prop pistol that resulted in the shooting death of the 42-year-old cinematographer.

“I don’t even know where to start”, the Supernatural alum, 43, started his post. “It was a tragedy of epic proportions that we are all still dealing with.”

Ackles said while filming the independent film in New Mexico early last week, “I felt compelled to tell Halyna how awesome I found her. I told her how much I thought her takes. views were amazing and how exciting it was to watch her and her teamwork. Really. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I will always be grateful that we had this moment. She had a courage and a passion that infected the entire team from top to bottom. “

He added: “She was an inspiration.”

Ackles said her “heart and prayers go to” cinematographer’s husband Matthew Hutchins, their 9-year-old son and the rest of their family.

Rust Actor Jensen Ackles talks about the death of Halyna Hutchins. (Photo / s: Getty Images)

“There aren’t enough words to express how much of a loss this is,” he continued. “She will be incredibly missed by all of us who knew and admired her.”

Ackles said he and his wife Danneel donated to the AFI scholarship fund on behalf of Hutchins and at the GoFundMe and encouraged others to join in “if you can and feel obligated.”

On Thursday, Hutchins and film director Joel Souza were hit after Baldwin fired the prop weapon, which was not supposed to be loaded, while practice a scene.

According to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin and the team were preparing a shot that required him to draw a gun and point the gun at the camera. Due to a shadow, the camera had to be readjusted. While this was happening and the cameras were not rolling, Baldwin showed Hutchins and Souza how he was going to pull the revolver out of its holster and how his arm would be positioned for the new shot when the gun exploded.

The story continues

Souza told authorities he heard “a loud noise” and noticed Hutchins, behind whom he was standing, grabbing his midsection and tripping back. She was helped on the ground with camera operator Reid Russell remembering Hutchins saying she couldn’t feel her legs.

Hutchins was treated by medics on site and then airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, where she was pronounced deceased.

Souza, who was also injured in the incident, was taken by ambulance to Santa Fe. He was treated for a right shoulder injury and released.

According to an affidavit signed from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, assistant director Dave Halls handed over one of three propeller guns that the film’s gunsmith, Hanna Gutierrez Reed, had installed outside of set on a gray cart and shouted “cold gun,” meaning it wasn’t supposed to contain live cartridges before giving it to Baldwin.

Baldwin, also a producer of the film, released a statement on Friday, saying there were “no words to express my shock and sadness.” He said his “heart is broken” for her husband and son, who he was pictured spending time with over the weekend.

Hutchins’ husband took to Twitter to thank people for their wishes and asked for the donations to go to the AFI Scholarship Fund.

He also posted a tribute on Instagram.

Sousa also released a statement over the weekend, saying: “I am overwhelmed by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, dynamic, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and got me. always pushed to be better.

He continued: My thoughts are with his family at this most difficult time. I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring of affection we have received from our film community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out. It will surely help me to recover.

There were a lot of finger points and dangerous set claims as it unfolded. On Sunday, Rust the chief electrician Serge Svetnoy publicly blame the armorer and the film producers for the negligence which led to the death of Hutchins.

Hutchins was commemorated Sunday evening at a candlelight vigil hosted by the International Cinematographers Guild 600 at the Burbank headquarters of IATSE Local 80. The “extraordinary young woman was celebrated, but the absurdity of the tragedy was noted.

There will be plenty of time for who, what, why, said Rebecca Rhine, National Executive Director of Local 600. We all stand together right now in grief and disbelief and what we do with it will define us and will define this moment.