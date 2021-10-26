Halyna Hutchins: Alec Baldwin, an actor harassed by the scandal | United States

Alec Baldwin once borrowed the words of one of his fellow actor he most admires, the incredibly intelligent and wise Warren Beatty, to explain his lingering image problems. Your problem is very basic, and it is very common for actors. And it’s when we walk past a camera that we feel the need to do it for a moment. That instinct, even subconsciously, is to make the exchange on camera dramatic, Beatty said.

Last Thursday, on the set of the film Rust, of which Baldwin is the star and a producer, this moment could not have been more dramatic. It was Baldwin who pulled the trigger on a gun that killed Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 43, and injured filmmaker Joel Souza, 48. The tragic incident left Baldwin speechless for several hours until he voiced his shock and sadness, offering his help and support to the Hutchins family and stating that he was fully cooperating with the police investigation into the accident. A social media post from days earlier in which he was outfitted in his cowboy gear and covered in blood in his character for Rust was removed from his accounts.

The scandal seems to follow Alec Baldwin whether or not he is looking for the drama Beatty alluded to. The eldest of six siblings from a middle-class Catholic family of Irish descent, the four Baldwin brothers are all involved in show business, though they can’t be much different from each other. Daniel had problems with drugs. Stephen is currently involved in an evangelical church and his political views are prone to conservatism. The second youngest, William described his brother as someone who always has something to complain about, according to The New Yorker. Alec is the oldest and the most disciplined, but also the one who protected the other brothers from the bullies because he was the most combative. He went to school with the idea of ​​becoming President of the United States, but after recognizing that he had little chance of achieving that goal, he enrolled in the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute in New York, where he graduated many years later.

His career could have gone like Al Pacinos or Jack Nicholsons, actors he admired, but Baldwin’s generation was not the same. Maybe neither had his talent, and certainly the world of cinema had changed. In 1992, Baldwin ensured he would be associated with his idols when he starred with Jessica Lange in a Broadway revival of A tram named Désir, which three years later would be made into a TV movie with Baldwin and Lange reprising their roles for the small screen. Not only did Baldwin receive a Tony nomination for his Broadway performance, but he also made favorable comparisons with legendary actor Marlon Brando, who starred in the 1951 theatrical production and film version. By this time, Baldwin was dropping out. also meaty roles on screen, including that of Jack Ryan opposite Sean Connery in Hunting in the month of red October.

But over time, Baldwin’s name has been heard more frequently in connection with his social life and scandals than in his performances on stage or on screen. His marriage to actor Kim Basinger, whom he met in 1991 while filming Married man, ended with acrimony, and Baldwin’s relationship with the couple’s daughter, Ireland, has often been rocky. In 2007, a voicemail the actor left for Ireland, who was 11 at the time, caused a stir because of Baldwin’s use of unpaternal language, during a feud in class with Basinger after their divorce in 2002.

Then there’s the other Alec Baldwin, described by the actor himself as bitter, defensive, and more misanthropic than I want to admit, in an open letter to Vulture magazine in 2014 titled Goodbye, public life. By this time, Baldwin had forged a reputation for violent and homophobic egotism following several incidents reported in the media. And, of course, with his own mouth. Despite everything, he managed to resurrect his career in the most surprising way imaginable: by making fun of himself.

Baldwins portrayal of absurd and conceited television executive Jack Donaghy through seven seasons of 30 Rock (2006-13), a character inspired by Baldwin himself, regained his public popularity and landed the actor back-to-back Primetime Emmy Awards in 2007 and 2008 and three Golden Globes. In 2011, he began a new chapter in his personal life with his current wife, Hilaria Baldwin, with whom he has six children. But as one of his closest friends, Lorne Michaels, producer of Saturday Night Live where Baldwin received praise for his impersonations of former US President Donald Trump, once said: Everything would be better if you could take advantage of what you have.

Baldwin’s predominantly verbal, sometimes physical altercations with the paparazzi or anyone who the actors believe has violated his privacy have been frequent, including on productions he has worked on. In 2013, actor Shia LaBeouf was fired from the Broadway theatrical production of Orphans when Baldwin said: Either he goes or I do. Years earlier, an actress had left another room Baldwin was working on leaving a written note stating that she feared for her physical, mental and artistic safety.

Each of Baldwin’s reinventions inexorably seems to be followed by another fall from grace. On the one hand there is the Baldwin who has repeatedly stated that he intends to retire from public life, and on the other the Baldwin who is obsessed with social media, writing a tweet for every occasion. Many of these positions cost the actor, as in 2017 when he commented a video of a suspect shot by the police: I wonder what it must feel like to kill someone wrongly …

There are still unanswered questions regarding the death of Halyna Hutchins. The investigation did not reveal if the gun was accidentally unloaded or if Baldwin was aiming at it at the time, although a transcript of an emergency call appears to indicate that this happened. during a rehearsal. So far, no charges have been filed against Baldwin, but it’s unclear if that could still happen at a later date. A statement from the deputy director indicates that Baldwin was told by crew members that the gun was unloaded. Many observers wonder if Rust will be completed, if the project is abandoned. And many others ask the same thing about Baldwin: will he be able to recover from this last dramatic moment?