Sameer Wankhede does not target Bollywood, says his wife; father says pained by allegations | EXCLUSIVE
Kranti Redkar, wife of NCB Zone Manager Sameer Wankhede, and Father Dnyandev Wankhede
NCB zone manager Sameer Wankhede is not targeting Bollywood, his wife Kranti Redkar told India Today on Monday. She also responded to the assertions of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in the Aryan Khan case.
Asked about allegations that her husband is targeting Bollywood celebrities, Kranti Redkar said, “He [Sameer Wankhede] is certainly not aimed at Bollywood. He goes to Goa for operations every month, there are no celebrities in Goa, he is dealing with tough criminals. “
She added: “Why is all this happening when a certain person is interested in this matter? Why have no extortion charges been brought against him [Sameer Wankhede] in another case? This is the first time that such allegations have been made in 15 years of service. “
READ: Nawab Malik vs. Sameer Wankhede: A Timeline of Allegations, Counter-Allegations
Responding to the ‘extortion’ allegations made against her husband, Kranti Redkar said, “Sameer has never denied any vigilance tests against him; he’s always for it. If you think I am. [Sameer] I’m wrong, test it, give me proof; show me where I got the money. Do you have a phone conversation, an undercover operation, something to say that I want Rs 8 crore or Rs 18 crore or Rs 25 crore? Whatever amount comes to your [independent witness’] head, you’re babbling. “
“It is a total insult to an honest officer who is doing his best with his blood and sweat to serve this nation,” she added.
Asked about the family’s trips abroad, Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar said he had never been to Dubai, as Nawab Malik claims. “He never wants to visit Dubai,” she added.
Kranti Redkar also opened up about the family’s trip to the Maldives, photos of which were shared by Nawab Malik earlier this month on social media. “The trip to the Maldives, we went there. Me, Sameer and our kids. There were no celebrities where we were, just us and really normal people,” she added.
She goes on to say, “If anyone wants to know, go to court and demand what you want to see. Don’t do that on Twitter or Instagram, social media is not a platform to grill someone.”
Me n my husband Sameer was born Hindu. We have never converted to another religion. V respects all religions. Sameer’s father is also a Hindu married to my Muslim mother-in-law who is no longer. divorced in 2016. Ours in Hindu Marriage Act 2017 pic.twitter.com/BDQsyuvuI7
Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) 25 October 2021
“His [Sameer Wankhede’s] actual cases should be reported. His whole team should be decorated. Every time they go for surgery, they are assaulted, they have bruises, their shirts are torn, ”she added.
Kranti Redkar also responded to Nawab Malik’s allegations regarding Sameer Wankhede’s birth certificate. “We are not afraid of the truths. [Sameer Wankhede] was born a Hindu, his mother was a Muslim. Her caste certificate is not defective, ”she said.
“I am very proud that someone [Sameer Wankhede] who came from a small village in Mumbai and made a place for himself by studying and doing no jhol jhaal. He cleared UPSC and received medals two or three times in his career for his bravery and for his accomplishments. We should be proud of the people who had such humble beginnings, ”said Kranti Redkar.
Saddened by the allegations: Sameer Wankhede’s father
The allegations against him “bothered” him and our family, said Sameer Wankhede’s father, Dnyandev Wankhede.
“He [Sameer] is very disturbed; my family is very upset. There is only one person behind him – Nawab Malik. I have no connection with him [Malik]. Sameer’s only fault is that he stopped his [Nawab Malik’s] step son [Sameer Khan] in a drug case and he [Sameer Khan] spent eight months in prison, ”Dnyandev Wankhede told India Today in an exclusive interview.
Dnyandev Wankhede (75) also responded to claims by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik that Sameer Wankhede used “forged” documents to secure a place in the Indian Revenue Services (IRS).
Sameer Dawood Wankhede pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6
Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) 25 October 2021
“I come from a Hindu family. I had a loving caste marriage with a Muslim woman who was Sameer’s mother. She passed away six years ago. After that, I raised my son and my daughter with the utmost care, I made them strong, “said Dnyandev Wankhede.
Asked how he felt when the NCP leader claimed his name was’ Dawood ‘, Dnyandev Wankhede replied:’ I felt really bad. How would you feel if someone could turn Dnyandev into Dawood?
Dnyandev Wankhede went further, saying he spent 35 years in the state excise service and his son had been a government employee for 15 years. “No allegations have been brought against me and no allegations have been brought against my son during this time,” Dnyandev Wankhede added.
The 75-year-old also said that young Indians who “want to be” like Sameer Wankhede must have courage. “You can be attacked or suspended, face insults, your family could be threatened,” he said.
