BMF actor Da’Vinchi talks about working with 50 Cent, the love of hip-hop

Ryder Music

Actor Da’Vinchi has been a fan of hip-hop his entire life.

Interview: Bianca Torres

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on the stands now.

50 Cent’s pool of talented young actors has grown even more with the casting of Da’Vinchi in Fif’s new series BMF. The 26-year-old actor stars in the series based on the true story of the Flenory brothers, two notorious Detroit drug traffickers who dominated the crack and money laundering game with their team. Black mafia family before being overthrown by the federal government. Da’Vinchi plays younger brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory but so far he’s best known for his roles in Cultivated-ish, Deadly weapon and Jessica jones. That should change soon.

Here, the Brooklyn-born, East Coast-raised actor discusses his role in BMF, working with his idol 50 Cent, loving older hip-hop and more.

XXL: When did you become a hip-hop fan?

Da’Vinchi: Before I could even remember, at the age of 0. Because, I mean, growing up in Brooklyn, all you’d hear is Jay-Z like, “It’s a tough life for us” or “Anything” or “Jigga, what is it? my fucking name? ”That’s why I thought everyone was Jay-Z. I heard a song, 2 years old, 3 years old, my brother was laughing at me because I thought every artist was Jay-Z And Biggie.

So you have an appreciation for old rap. And the new artists?

I listen to more old school artists than new school artists, that’s for sure. My old school list is crazy. When people ask me about my favorite artists today, I think to myself “Oh, shit, this is difficult”. It would have to be Lil Baby, DaBaby, Gunna, J. Cole and Drake. Pop smoke. Sheff G. I love Pop Smoke and I love Sheff G.

When you were a kid you started rapping.

I was inspired by 50 Cent, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z. I remember once I was listening to that 50 Cent song, “[Just] a Lil Bit “and I found the instrumental and started writing on it, and copied its exact stream. I just changed the words. I was about 10 years old.

Did you stop rap as a teenager and start acting? Or were you doing both at the same time?

I was doing both at the same time, but I was running into a lot of nonsense with the business, musically. Sometimes business takes the fun out of things. It can leave a bad taste in the mouth. Acting has just started to take off like crazy. So, I was like, I’m gonna do this. Who knows, maybe I’ll come back to music.

You worked closely with 50 Cent. How was it ?

Dude, working with 50 was a dream come true. Work with someone you’ve grown up idolizing at some point. I have pictures from when I was a kid with the slim fit and the durag, thinking I was 50 Cent, you know? And I called my older brother 25 Cents. We really watched up to 50 and all of his music. His album, The slaughter, I could recite all the lyrics back and forth. I told him how grateful I am to just be in this room and in this environment. He said, “Who would have known that one day you would help me take my career to the next level? I was like, Oh, wow, this is crazy.

What can you tell us about your Southwest T character? How did you prepare for this role?

I haven’t really changed. I took it from my childhood, I had a rough start, poverty, a drug-infested environment, so I really channeled it all. I watched movies like Goodfellas, Fully paid, all different types of films.

And have you listened to any music from that period?

I wasn’t even born then, but I was definitely listening to 80s music like Run-DMC. We made a whole ’80s playlist to really lock ourselves in.

Who is on your current playlist?

J. Cole, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Gunna, the old young thug. I love YG. He’s up there for me. At one point, Lil Wayne, him and 50. He’s still on my playlist. And ‘Pac is on my list. It’s all over my playlist. And Jay-Z.

Discover more XXL the fall 2021 issue of the magazine when it hits newsstands in October 2021, including our cover story with Tyler, The Creator, Lil Nas X’s Battle for Respect in Hip-Hop, Wale talks about his album Folarin II, read more about Maxo Kream in Doin ‘Lines, Bia reflects on how far he has come in his career and more.

See exclusive photos of Tyler, fall 2021 from the creator XXL Magazine cover report