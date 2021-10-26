Shah Rukh Khan Gets Support From Sanjay Gupta, Director Criticizes Bollywood Silence As “Nothing Less Shameful” | Bollywood





Actor Shah Rukh Khan received backing on Monday from filmmaker Sanjay Gupta who criticized the “artful silence of the film industry” over the arrest of the actor’s son, Aryan Khan. Speaking to Twitter, Sanjay called it “nothing short of shameful.” Aryan, Shah Rukh’s eldest son, was arrested in connection with a drug case earlier this month. Offering his support for Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Gupta wrote: “Shahrukh Khan has and continues to provide jobs and livelihoods to thousands of people in the film industry. He has always defended all the causes of the film industry. And the clever silence of the same film. the industry in its time of crisis is simply SHAME. “ Shahrukh Khan has and continues to provide jobs and livelihoods for thousands of people in the film industry.

Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge ??? – Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) 25 October 2021 Also earlier, Sanjay tweeted: “Suspicious arrest, no drugs found on him, no traces in his blood and yet he spends 18 days in jail. Don’t the people responsible for this have their own children? How do you do it? you this to someone else’s child? “ Aryan, 23, was arrested on October 3 along with seven other people when the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) arrested an alleged drug party aboard a cruise ship. He is currently at Arthur Road Prison. A special court has refused to grant bail to Aryan and two other people in connection with the seizure of banned drugs. Aryan’s lawyers filed an appeal in the high court, challenging the lower court’s order. Since Aryan’s arrest, many celebrities have come forward to support Shah Rukh on social media, including Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Dholakia, Hansal Mehta, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt , Vivek Vaswani, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Susanne Khan among others. Read also | Amid Aryan Khans Affair, Shah Rukh Khans Fans Stand Outside Mannat With Sign: Everything Will Be Alright Soon Last week, Shah Rukh Khan went to meet Aryan at Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai. His visit marked Shah Rukh’s first public appearance since Aryan was arrested in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

