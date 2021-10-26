Val Bisoglio, actor of “Sopranos” and “Saturday Night Fever”, dies at 95





Val Bisoglio, the actor best known for his character roles in television and film for more than five decades, passed away last week, his wife said. He was 95 years old. Bisoglio died at his home near Los Olivos, Calif., Bonnie Bisoglio said in a statement Monday. The cause of death was not immediately clear. Val Bisoglio. Bonnie bisoglio He was my dear man, said Bonnie Bisoglio. He was very special. Bisoglio was best known for his role as Frank Manero Sr., the volatile father of John Travolta in the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever. Over 50 years, he has played character roles in more than 60 television shows and films, including “M * A * S * H,” “Quincy, ME” and “The Sopranos,” according to his IMDb profile. He is also credited with starring in “Miami Vice” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”. Italo Valentino Bisoglio was born in New York City on May 7, 1926. He was raised by his parents, who were immigrants from towns near Monferrato, Italy. Before appearing on screen, he was a performing artist in New York productions, including “Kiss Mama”, A View from the Bridge and “Wait Until Dark”. He also performed with Shakespeare in the Park in New York with Arthur Penn. He is survived by his wife and three sons, Joseph Valentino Bisoglio, Sgt. Scott Chapman and Casey DeFranco. CORRECTION (October 25, 2021, 8 p.m. ET): A previous version of this article misspelled the place where Val Bisoglio died. It was his home near Olivio, Calif., Not Olivio.

