Hollywood Studios Review Gun Safety Protocols Following Deadly ‘Rust’ Shooting – Deadline

The tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of independent western Santa Fe Rust Hollywood rocked last week, prompting introspection on set safety and the use of firearms.

Conversations are currently underway at major television studios, which have carefully reviewed their gun safety policies over the past few days and considered potential changes.

Hollywood has had a long, difficult history with guns, which always comes back into the limelight after tragedy. Shows illustrating gun violence are temporarily suspended after a mass shooting out of respect for the victims. Studies exploring possible links between violent content in movies, TV series and video games are commissioned periodically. But guns have remained a Hollywood staple; they have been an indelible part of on-screen storytelling since the early days of cinema, solidifying their prominent role across the Western genre, which Rust falls into.

There were individual actions, motivated by emotions. Old The blacklist Star Megan Boone, originally from Florida, announced on social media in 2018 that his NBC series character “will never carry an assault rifle again” as a result of the parkland high school shooting.

After the death of Hutchins, The recruit Showrunner Alexi Hawley wrote an internal memo which he described as “an emotional process”. In it, he announced that as of last Friday, “it is now the policy on The recruit that all shots on set will be Air Soft pistols with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more “living” weapons on the show. The safety of our actors and our team is too important. All risk is too much risk. The recruit will not be alone. Easttown mare director Craig Zobel revealed after the Rust incident that all shots on the popular HBO limited series are digital. “There is no longer any reason to have guns loaded with blanks or anything on set,” he wrote on Twitter. “Should just be totally banned. There are computers now. Eric Kripke, showrunner for Amazon Prime Video The boys, tweeted, “No more blanks on any of my sets.” We will be using VFX muzzle flashes. Who is with me?” Purists argue that using Air Soft firearms and special effects is not the same as the real thing and that genuine recoil can only be produced by a real weapon. But as Zobel countered about the use of digital gunshots onscreen, “You can probably tell, but who cares? It is an unnecessary risk. As industry discussions continue, there is no indication that a studio or streamer has a general policy banning “live” weapons from all of their shows. But security protocols are carefully reviewed and strengthened. The feeling I hear is that most studios consider the existing warranties to be sufficient. Indeed, it was often low-budget independent films outside of the studio system that were prone to accidents. Rust had the budget for an average episode of a high-end drama series, around $ 6-7 million, and a tight 21-day filming schedule. As Neal W. Zoromski, a props veteran who turned down an offer to join Rust, Recount the Los Angeles Times, he first asked for a service of five technicians, which would be the norm in the company. After concessions, he changed his request to two experienced crew members: an assistant prop master and a gunsmith, who wields prop guns. He was told that the film could only afford one person to take care of all of these tasks, which prompted Zoromski to move on. Due to the large budget gap between studio and independent productions, a universal ban on live guns on sets may be the only solution to ensure the safety of all projects, large and small.

A popular campaign to ban the use of live firearms in filming is already gaining momentum. A Change.org petition, launched by filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi, has amassed 30,000 signatures since Friday, including support from filmmakers and stars, and has caught the attention of lawmakers.

Cinematography is Hollywood’s deadliest job: “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death emphasizes safety of film crews