Northrops 2021-22 Spotlight Series focuses on patriotism and the military – The Minnesota Daily

Dr David Hamlar, Brig. The general urged his Northrop audience to get involved if he wants to see any changes in the military during a series presentation on October 14.

Northrop Auditorium on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Northrop hosts the Spotlight series which “focuses on patriotism, public service and civic engagement”.

How do we address military issues such as high carbon emissions, sexual misconduct, and controversial National Guard deployments? To Dr David Hamlar, Brig. General, the solution is to become part of the military.

The University of Minnesota presented a moderated chat with Hamlar covering civilian engagement with the military at the Northrop Auditoriums Best Buy Theater on October 14 as part of the Spotlight 2021-22 series. Presented in collaboration by the University Honors Program, the Institute for Advanced Study and Northrop, this year’s Spotlight series is titled Reconsidering Patriotism, Public Service and Civic Engagement.

Kristen Brogdon, director of programming at Northrops, said the series’ organizers first thought about this year’s theme after last year’s presentations, titled Polarization and Identities, spoke about how the Political polarization and identity politics were affecting the 2020 election. This year, Brogdon said she wanted to expand on that idea and incorporate thoughts on how the academic community uses its identity to engage with the world at large.

Thursday’s discussion, The Army and the Role of the Citizen Soldier, was moderated by Minnesota Humanities Center CEO Kevin Lindsey and focused on the difficult balance between civilians and military.

Arriving amid the celebration of Veterans Voices Month in Minnesota and continued criticism of many military practices, Hamlar used the discussion to answer questions from the audience that covered a range of hot topics. These topics included the military’s large budget, notable carbon emissions, the notorious problem of sexual assault, and the recent deployment of the National Guard during local protests.

Hamlar was the first black brigadier general in the Minnesota National Guard and an associate professor in the university’s department of otolaryngology. Throughout the discussion, Hamlar has more than once described himself as apolitical while still answering questions typically contradicting the predominantly undergraduate public. In an anecdote, Hamlar explained that he changed his uniform during a visit to the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellisons DC in an attempt to avoid the appearance of any political leanings as a professional military man. .

Whatever the question, Hamlar has made the same point over and over again: The best way to change the military is to join the military.

Hamlar argued that if Americans are to tackle the many problems of military-industrial complexes, then they need to get involved in the military and that being part of the military collectivist mentality helps dismantle an overly individualistic mentality.

Carter Yost, a sophomore audience specializing in college, said the message that serving in the military is the best way to change it drew mixed reactions among some in the crowd.

After each Spotlight Series event, a cohort of specialist students discuss the content over dinner. This time, Yost said, the group wondered if joining the military was still the best course of action.

If I don’t think we should go to war in the first place, why should I join this? Yost said. But I still want to help make the change.

Yost also said he noticed how difficult it must be to answer questions about the military from college students, especially students engaged in liberal arts training.

It was an interesting thing because navigating the college audience is particularly tricky, Yost said.

However, Hamlar’s philosophy of serving the nation extends beyond the military.

Everyone should serve, Hamlar said. If it’s not military, then Peace Corps or AmeriCorps.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Hale, the commanding officer of the University’s cadets, said he agreed with Hamlar’s definition of service and the need to give back.

I think every citizen of this country should find a way to give back to others and show that it’s not a selfish act to be American, Hale said in a separate interview.

In addition to the moral responsibility to give back, aspiring Garrett Hintze, a third-year NROTC student at the University, believes more people serving in the military would help reduce the gap between the institution and the general public.

Before I came to the NROTC, I had no idea how the military worked as an organization, Hintze said.

Hintze noted that his views are his own and do not reflect those of the University of Minnesota NROTC, the Marine Corps, or the Department of Defense.

Throughout the discussion, Hamlar worried aloud about the minimal involvement of the nation’s citizens and pointed out that all kinds of problems arise when the population is not actively engaged, as military decisions do not reflect not the wishes of the people.

A recent study by Pew Research found that less than 10% of the total population of the United States are veterans.

The thing that needs to be done is to keep the citizens involved, Hamlar said. We need civilians who control and make decisions.