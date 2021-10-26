Entertainment
Actor Jim Caviezel appears at adjacent QAnon conference and channels Braveheart in the speech
Tactor Jim Caviezel made an appearance at a conference in Las Vegas featuring several personalities linked to QAnon.
Caviezel was one of the many speakers at the For God and Country Patriot Double Down event, held at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas. During his appearance, Caviezel mixed religious fervor with lines from Mel Gibson’s Braveheart.
“Fight and you could die. Run and you will live for at least a while, ”he said, citing the film. “And dying in your beds, many years from now, would you have been willing to trade every day, from day to day, for a chance, just a chance to come back here and tell our enemies that you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom! “
‘COWBOYS FOR TRUMP’ FOUNDER TURNS ON TRUMP DURING QANON CONFERENCE
“We must fight for this genuine freedom and live, my friends,” Caviezel added later. “By God we must live, and with the Holy Spirit as a shield and Christ as a sword, may you join with Saint Michael and all the other angels in defending God and sending Lucifer and his henchmen straight back to hell. where they belong. “
Caviezel continued in use terms taken from the QAnon movement, especially notions of ‘the storm’, saying, “We are heading for the storm of all storms.” Yes, the storm is upon us. “
“The Storm” refers to a hypothetical event when former President Donald Trump would arrest members of a satanic cabal that controls the world through a deep state. This hypothetical cabal is seen by members of QAnon to include an assortment of media and political figures, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.
The event also featured statements by Cowboys for Trump, founder Couy Griffin, who appeared to backfire on Trump after the former president failed to stop Clinton and other Democrats.
