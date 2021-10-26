Entertainment
Jennifer Hudson reunites with Dreamgirls co-star Jamie Foxx at Hollywood Bowl
Jennifer Hudson reunites with Dreamgirls co-star Jamie Foxx as she takes the stage at the Hollywood Bowl: “Like the good old days!”
They starred together in Dreamgirls in 2006, which earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
And Jennifer Hudson reunited with her co-star Jamie Foxx on Sunday when he made a backstage appearance as a guest at the Andrea Bocelli concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
The 40-year-old singer and actress beamed as she bonded with Jamie, 53, who won her own Oscar for Ray in 2004.
‘Like in the good old days!’: Jennifer Hudson, 40, glowed in a pleated gold dress as she met her friend Jamie Foxx, 53, backstage as she performed at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday
She wore a glittering golden dress covered in tight pleats, as well as a gold jewelry necklace.
Jamie was prepared for chilly Bowl evenings in a black overcoat with a fur collar, as well as a white shirt and black pants.
“I was able to meet my friend @iamjamiefoxx last night at @hollywoodbowl! Jennifer got excited about her caption. ‘Like the good old times!’
The two were first shown onscreen together in Dreamgirls, an adaptation of the 1981 musical of the same name.
Costars: The two were first shown onscreen together in Dreamgirls, an adaptation of the 1981 musical of the same name
Past: Jennifer played the lead singer for a band modeled on The Supremes, until Jamie’s lead character (including her ex) replaced her with a new singer (Beyonc); seen with Anika Noni Rose (L) and Beyonc (R) in Dreamgirls
The original musical and movie were fictional versions of the Motown story that centers on a successor girl group The Supremes, known in the movie as The Dreams.
Jennifer played the role of Effie White, who was the band’s original lead singer and had a relationship with Jamie’s character, Curtis Taylor Jr. (a replacement for Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr.).
But when Curtis replaced her with his new sweetheart (played by Beyonc and inspired by Diana Ross), she quit the role of second violin before being pulled from the group altogether.
Despite the controversial history between their on-screen characters, the two actors have been seen friendly in the years since working together.
Special Performance: The two remained good friends, and Jennifer brought down the house at Jamie’s birthday party in 2015 when she performed her Dreamgirls showtopper I Am Telling You I’m Not Going; always dreamgirls
In 2015, she made a musical appearance at Jamie’s birthday party to perform And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, her mind-blowing Dream Girls song, first made famous by Jennifer Holliday, who created the role on Broadway.
Their most recent on-screen reunion was in 2019, when Jamie played George Jefferson on Live In Front Of A Studio Audience, an hour-long ABC special in which new actors performed. classic episodes of All In The Family and The Jeffersons.
Jamie’s episode repeated Jeffersons ‘original premiere, and Jennifer made a special appearance as herself to sing the show’s iconic theme song, Movin’ On Up.
Returning: Their most recent collaboration was a 2019 cover of a classic episode of The Jeffersons, with Jamie playing George Jefferson while Jennifer sang the theme song, Movin ‘On Up.
