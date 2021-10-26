Dave Chappelle, Netflix, and the Illusions of Corporate Identity Politics

The @Most Twitter account is the self-proclaimed hotbed of Netflix’s LGBTQ + storytelling. Bouncy and incessant, with a companion account on Instagram, @Most is tasked with promoting queer (or tacitly queer) programming that can be found on the streaming platform, usually via the proven vehicle of the capture. captioned screen (an image of Glee, say, in a performance of Katy Perrys I Kissed a Girl). Created in 2019, @Most is one of several specialty Netflix accounts. @NetflixGeeked promotes sci-fi / fantasy platforms and other genre entertainment. @contodonetflix is ​​for content in Spanish and Latinx, and @strongblacklead is for culture (that is, black culture). Where the main Netflix account tends towards a drier, more adult enthusiasm in promoting the sprawling catalog of platforms, niche accounts embrace the familiar vernacular of the internet (friendly reminder, queen, hello, happy spooky szn). As of Wednesday, October 13, many accounts were going about their usual business, but @Most had fallen silent. sorry we didn’t post, this fuck shit week, the count tweeted.

It was no secret why. In early October, Netflix released The Closer, a new time-and-change comedy special from Dave Chappelle, his sixth under a deal he signed with the streaming service, in 2016. The first specials are mostly known for their odd. concern for trans and queer identities. In The Closer, Chappelle continues in the same vein Gender is a fact and I am the team TERF are two phrases he utters at one point that also makes a meta about the anger his work has aroused. (Trans people want me dead, he says.) Chappelles’ least imaginative material yet and his final one minute special, he claims. The day after the special went live, Jaclyn Moore, the Dear White People showrunner, announced on Twitter that she was done working with the platform as long as she continued to broadcast and enjoy clearly and dangerously transphobic content. Five days later The Verge reported that Netflix suspended three employees, including one had criticized the company’s choice to publish the special, after they crushed a meeting that was intended for senior-level management. (They were reinstated shortly after the story broke.) The company’s trans * employee resource group organized a virtual walkout, and soon enough, the leader of that group was fired. Netflix said the cause was data leaks, including recordings, published on Bloomberg on October 13, revealing, among other financial details, the high price the company had paid for The Closer. (The employee, B. Pagels-Minor, identified himself Tuesday and denied disclosing to the press.) On the day of the protest, after nearly a week of inactivity, @Most tweeted, brb quitting.

The Netflix and Chappelle saga is hardly needed to illustrate the quirks and contradictions of corporate identity online. After all, accounts like @Most and @strongblacklead only follow the lead of companies like Dennys and Taco Bell, whose social media executives pioneered the appropriation of the internet’s vernacular to the world. mobile unit service. The carefree and tiny voice has become the dominant voice of the company, Kate Losse, a writer and one of the first employees of Facebook, written in The New Investigation, in 2014. Just as businesses have become people of rights, they have also become people on social media, bearing all the fruits of personality while retaining all of the massive benefits of being an entity. These accounts launder the financial interests of their owners with emojis and GIFs and allusions to stan culture. Behind the accounts are real people, whose priorities may not match those of the business. But the events of the past few weeks suggest that even in times of internal turmoil, the human element is easily harnessed. Did @Mosts acknowledge that it had been a tough week representing the voice of offended staff members or the PR strategy of a savvy social media manager? That and other cheeky references to the Chappelle controversy.

Courting the public on the basis of racial, ethnic and gender identities invites some awkwardness. Often times, it’s as if the jubilant rhetoric that covers storefronts during the various Heritage Months has been freed from its calendar boundaries and sprinkled haphazardly into Twitter feeds. Earlier this year, for example, @strongblacklead declared her appreciation for black women speaking Italian by starring Daniela Scattolin, an Italian actress from Veneto, speaking her native language. (Imagine praising Zendaya’s English proficiency.) At other times, you may see the accounts go to great lengths to make Netflix’s programming match their expected demographics. On the Con Todo account, a recent post took to the feverish popularity of South Korean hit drama Squid Game, photoshoping a photo of a character to wear the accessories (hoops, red lip) of a your hair was good. This strategy, too, comes straight from the toolbox of giant food brands, which often interact with each other on Twitter, each cannibalizing the perceived cachet of the others.

The pickle that Chappelle brought Netflix into is most revealing not for its lessons on canceling culture or comedy, but as a window into the larger platforms for streaming so-called content. In a company-wide note sent on October 11 (and obtained by Variety), Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote: We work hard to ensure that marginalized communities are not defined by one story. He launched several Netflix titles, including Sex Education, Orange Is the New Black, and Hannah Gadsbys, likely as proof of the platform’s good track record of queer storytelling, and has continued to champion artistic freedom. (In response, Gadsby wrote, on Instagram, Fuck you and your amoral cult algorithm.) Some might scold the hypocrisy of a company that instead defends queer market characters and actors alongside the work of a comedian who likes to upset homosexuals. But the dissonance makes perfect sense when you consider that, in the Netflix paradigm, black and queer stories are just two more of the toothless business categories of platforms.

In case you haven’t noticed, browsing Netflix is ​​hell. The platforms interface is cluttered with designations like ensemble TV comedies, friendship TV shows, emotional movies, or to watch in a weekend. It’s hard to say which one is worse, the keyword soup of, say, Family Watch Together TV or the suggestion that these metastatic categories exist, in platform lingo, for you, you, whatever your name (profile). (One of those millennial moochers, I don’t have a private Netflix account or my own borrowed account profile, and as such, I can’t offer my horoscope through personalized Netflix suggestions.) The concept gender is inherently limiting; even the noblest audiences rely on what they know they can anticipate from horror or darkness, even when performers attempt to disrupt those very expectations. But on Netflix, this useful arrangement is twisted by the demands of algorithmic marketing. Under the Movies and TV Shows tabs, a Genres drop-down menu features Action, Thriller, and Sci-Fi alongside Black Stories and LGBTQ. Identity becomes a genre in itself. The approach characterizes the impoverishing way in which the narrative has consolidated itself around identity politics across many forms of culture.

In his memo, Sarandos wrote that the key to Netflix’s diverse programming is the growing diversity of the content team itself. Last week he also apologized, I fucked up, he said Varietyand reiterated the company’s commitment to creative freedom and artistic expression. His remarks reminded me of something novelist Percival Everett said, in a recent interview, on the theme of diversity in publishing, an industry that has suffered its own very public bumps and bruises on its path to enlightenment through greater inclusiveness. If it was just art, a lot of these things would take care of themselves, he said. Black publishers are not there to accept black work, he added; they are there to accept art. At Netflix, a company that is inhaling more and more oxygen into the film and television industries, the mandate is different. Much like in this era of Chappelles comedy, identity is too often a superficial fixation, and there is a lot of bad art to be done.

