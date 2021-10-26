Halloween to celebrate on the peninsula

Various occasions to celebrate Halloween are planned for the Northern Olympic Peninsula this coming weekend.

The downtown trick-or-treat, once an annual event held in cities across the northern Olympic Peninsula, was canceled this year in Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend. In Port Angeles, there may be individual companies that organize their own private events.

Only Forks of the incorporated towns on the Peninsula will have staged a sleight of hand downtown. It will be overseen by the Forks Chamber of Commerce and the West End Business & Professional Association.

Most businesses in Forks will be providing treats for kids in costume all day long during business hours on Sunday, October 31. Some will only offer treats from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. that day. These are South North, Circle K, Forks Avenue Real Estate, Forever Twilight in Forks Collection, Blakeslee’s Bar & Grill, Unleashed Graphic / UGI, Olympic Artforge and Laundry 101.

The Chinook Pharmacy plans to offer treats or treats on Saturday, as it is usually closed on Sunday, according to Christi Baron, chair of the chamber council and editor of the Forks Forum.

“Given that most children will only be in companies momentarily and Covid safety protocols will be followed, we believe this will be a very low risk event,” said Lissy Andros, Executive Director of the Chamber of Forks trade, in an email.

Room staff will distribute candy at the Visitor Information Center at 1411 S. Forks Ave., and downtown at the Forever Twilight in Forks Collection in the Rainforest Arts Center alcove at 11 N. Forks Ave. , she said.

“Last year we used tweezers to be able to do ‘contactless’ dispensing, and it worked well, so we plan to repeat that this year,” said Andros.

Other planned activities include:

Port Townsend

• Charity please

The Port Townsend Public Library, located at 1220 Lawrence Street, will host Trick or Treat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Costumes are strongly encouraged.

• Sketch in the cemetery

The Urban Sketchers of Port Townsend will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday to draw at Laurel Grove Cemetery, right at the entrance to Discovery Road.

The historic cemetery has interesting monuments, trees, shrubs, wildlife and views, organizers said. The group will meet again at noon to compare the sketches and take a group photo.

Sequim

• Boo Hunger campaign

The Sequim Food Bank has partnered with Sequim High School for the Boo Hunger campaign. Students dropped off around 700 bags of donations at Sequim’s homes on Friday and will pick them up between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 29.

• Story time

Children and their families are encouraged to wear costumes at outdoor story time at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave. For more information visit nols.org/storytimes.

• The YMCA offers treats

The YMCA of Sequim, 610 N. Fifth Ave., will be hosting a drive-thru Halloween event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Children are invited to dress up. Parents can drive across the parking lot or walk with the children on the sidewalk. Social distancing will be encouraged. Donations of unopened candy bags are welcome by Thursday.

• Scary tales

Olympic Theater Arts Center, 414 N. Sequim Ave., invites adults to share and hear “scary stories” for the first “Tale Spinners” at 1:30 pm Saturday. Disguises are encouraged. Star Pittman will host seasoned local storytellers as well as walk-in storytellers from the audience. Tickets are $ 10 online at olympictheatrearts.org or at the door. Refreshments will be available. Proof of vaccination or a negative PRC laboratory test less than 72 hours old is required for theater admission; face masks are compulsory. For more information visit Olympic theatrearts.org or call the box office at 360-683-7326 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday.

• Barn plans

Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 MacLeay Road, will offer drive-thru or a treat from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, rain or shine. Families can stay in their vehicles and cross while “ghosts” and “goblins” distribute candy. Disguises are encouraged. Each family has the opportunity to vote for their favorite trunk. Organizers say donations will be appreciated and will help the “Grange continue to be a valuable asset to our community and help pay the bills.”

• Costume competition

7 Cedars Casino, 270756 US Highway 101, will host plenty of activities for Halloween weekend. A virtual costume contest will take place Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., with participants pictured in the casino lobby. The judges will post the top 10 on the casino’s Facebook page on Halloween for a public vote. Participants must be 21 years of age or older to participate. First place is $ 500.

The BinGLO session kicks off Friday at 8 p.m. with a $ 250 costume contest. Halloween Bingo runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 31 with various specials. For more information visit 7cedars.com.

• Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula Sequim unit at 400 W. Fir St. will be hosting a drive-thru from 1 pm to 3 pm on Sunday, October 31st. The staff will be in disguise and will distribute treats, treats and lunches for the children.

• Lutheran faith

Faith Lutheran Church, 354 W. Cedar St., will be offering a drop-in event with free treats for children from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, between kindergarten and church.

• Elk candies

Sequim Elks Lodge, 143 Port Williams Road, is planning a drive-thru ride or treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, with free candy as well as drug awareness brochures. For more information, call Karen at 360-460-0380.

• First Baptist

First Baptist Church, 1323 Sequim-Dungeness Way, will host an outdoor harvest festival from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 31 in its parking lot with candy and games. For more information, call 360-683-2114.

• Celebration

King’s Way, 1023 Kitchen-Dick Road, will bring The Bash back for a 24th year from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 31. The event will take place outdoors with games, rides, snacks and sweets. Costumes suitable for families only, according to the organizers.

• Eastern Hills

Eastern Hills Community Church, 91 Savannah Lane, will be offering its annual Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, outside the church with games, music and candy, hot dogs , chips and free drinks. For more information, call 360-681-4367.

• Little league

Sequim Little League will host Trunk or Treat from 3 pm to 6 pm on Sunday, October 31, at Little League Field, 124 W. Silberhorn Road. Participants can walk around the spooky haunted house. The organizers will collect non-perishable food donations for the Sequim food bank.

Port-Angeles

• Story time

Children and their families are encouraged to wear costumes at outdoor story time at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St. For more information, visit nols.org/storytimes.

• Community offer

The Day of the Dead ofrenda, created by the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts and Community Contribution, will be on display at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Monday through November 8.

• Trick or Treat trail

The Fall Fest at Extreme Sports Park, 2917 W. Edgewood Drive, will host a walk through the Trick-or-Treat Trail from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 31. Co-sponsored by local businesses and the Port Angeles Swim Club.

• Trunk or treat

Port Angeles Church of Christ, 1233 E. Front St., will be hosting Trunk or Treat from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

• Pipe shouts

The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will be showing Pipe Screams! at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 on KONP 1450 AM, 101.3 FM and 101.7 FM. The family program will feature spooky organ music performed by Noah Smith, the church’s musical director, and spooky stories told by Erran Sharpe of the Story People of Clallam County.

Joyce

• Trunk or treat

Crescent School, 50350 State Highway 112, will be hosting a Trunk or Treat drive-thru from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The socially distanced event will have a trick or treat from chest to chest in a family party atmosphere, organizers said. For more information visit boostcroissant.org.

Forks

• Rain of Terror

The Haunted Rain of Terror Hangar, 5144 Quillayute Road, is open from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday with a special event scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for Halloween on Sunday, October 31. Admission is $ 10 per person. Masks are mandatory. The Haunted House is not recommended for children under 12, and anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian present to sign a waiver.

• Community offer

The Day of the Dead ofrenda, created by the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts and Community Contribution, will be on display at the Forks Public Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Monday through November 8.

• Truck or treat

The Forks Assembly of God, 81 Huckleberry Lane, will be hosting Truck or Treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.



