Sanjay Gupta denounces Bollywood silence in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘moment of crisis’, calls him shameful





Image source: IMAGE FILE Sanjay Gupta denounces Bollywood silence amid Shah Rukh Khan crisis Aryan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been taken into judicial custody following his October 3 arrest in the cruise drug case. The High Court will hear Aryan’s bail application on October 26. As fans kicked off the ‘I Stand With SRK’ trend on social media and gathered outside Mannat to show their support, Bollywood has remained silent. Mumbai saga director Sanjay Gupta called on the industry on Monday for failing to speak out in favor of SRK during its “times of crisis”. Sanjay Gupta tweeted: “Shahrukh Khan has and continues to provide jobs and livelihoods for thousands of people in the film industry. He has always championed all causes in the film industry. And the artful silence of the even the film industry in its time of crisis is nothing short of SHAME. ” He added: “Aaj uska beta hai, kal mera ya tumhaara hoga Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge ???” Shortly after, filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi reacted to Gupta’s message and made it clear that people are not silent “out of cowardice” but protect themselves from being the target. He said, “No Sanjay. Sometimes showing support hurts many egos of different people who then make this process“ personal ”and start treating it as a“ war ”between“ two parties. ”It doesn’t help. which r subjudice. I assure you that most do not remain silent out of cowardice “ Singer Mika Singh, on the other hand, agreed with Sanjay Gupta and said, “You are absolutely right brother, they all watch drama and can’t even say a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. # AryanKhan should be released on bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh dikhanyenge unit. “ Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is currently being held at Arthur Road Central Prison with Arbaaz Merchantt and other defendants. He has been in custody and custody for 21 days. Currently, NCB is also interviewing actress Ananya Panday after her name surfaced in Aryan’s WhatsApp chats. The actress has been questioned twice. The NCB will issue him with a new summons for further investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/sanjay-gupta-slams-bollywood-s-silence-in-shah-rukh-khan-moment-of-crisis-shameful-742120

