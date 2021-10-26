Kanye West’s former minimalist Hollywood Hills home returns for $ 3.7 million





Kanye West’s former home in Los Angeles Jack Spitser; Insert: Kevin Mazur / Getty Kanye westthe old house is up for grabs! The rapper’s Hollywood Hills home is up for sale again for $ 3.699 million, PEOPLE confirms. The house, which is listed with Myles Lewis at Compass, is complete with ocean and city views from every room while being close to West Hollywood and the Sunset Strip. Welcome to this sophisticated celebrity resort perched above it all with explosive, unobstructed views of downtown LA airliners to the ocean from every room. Let yourself be absorbed by the hardwood floors, the high ceilings, smooth Venetian plaster and natural light that give this home its warm, organic and modern appeal, ”the property description states. He continues: “The ‘Tulum-modern’ feel will make you feel like you’re living in a beautiful resort.” Kanye West’s former home in Los Angeles Jack spitser RELATED: Kim Kardashian buys LA house from Kanye West for $ 23 million amid divorce West, 44, is believed to have owned the house from 2003 to 2017, which he bought for $ 1.8 million early in his career. During his years of ownership, he even briefly shared it with his ex-wife. Kim kardashian. The couple then moved to a Bel Air mansion in 2013, but kept the house as storage space for Kardashian’s wardrobe overflow, according to Dirt. The Hollywood Hills home was then sold in 2017 to current owner Rufus Hankey, a son of Don Hankey, for just under $ 3 million. The multi-level home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms in a 4,200 square foot living area. The private gated property sits just above Hollywood Boulevard and just below Mount Olympus. Kanye West’s former home in Los Angeles Jack spitser The second floor offers a master suite and the master bathroom offers a deep soaking tub beside a picture window to enjoy the exterior view with a chandelier hanging above. The second level also includes another bedroom with a terrace. Meanwhile, the lower level features a spacious family room, a media room with a large screen, and a third bedroom with a patio, all of which have plenty of natural light. The story continues The kitchen moves away from what a typical kitchen looks like and is more of a bar-shaped counter with an oven and stove. The raised outdoor area offers beautiful views of the city. Kanye West’s former home in Los Angeles Jack spitser RELATED: Kanye West buys beachfront property in Malibu for nearly $ 60 million: source According to documents obtained by PEOPLE last week, the keeping up with the Kardashians alum, 40, acquired the former couple’s home in Hidden Hills which they bought in 2014 and “all finishes, furniture, fixtures, appliance collectibles, silver and l ‘art currently located in said residence “for $ 23 million as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings. Meanwhile, news of Kardashian’s acquisition of the Hidden Hills property comes a month after a real estate source told PEOPLE that West bought a beachfront home in Malibu for almost $ 60 million. Kanye West’s former home in Los Angeles Jack spitser “With views of the Pacific Ocean, the home has right angles with an emphasis on light. It clearly takes a very specific buyer to appreciate this home,” the insider said at the time. “It was on the market for over a year before Kanye bought it. It’s perfect for Kanye. He is very happy to be the new owner of this amazing house.” Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that West listed his ranch near Cody, Wyoming for $ 11 million.

