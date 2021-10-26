Halyna Hutchins: In her own words | Entertainment

Halyna Hutchins died doing what she loved on the set of the movie “Rust”.

And that love is returned as colleagues and friends remember the journalist-turned-cinematographer who died after star and executive producer of the film, Alec Baldwin, fired a propeller pistol on a set in New Mexico. last week.

Hutchins was 42 years old.

The director of the film, Joel Souza, 48, was also injured in the incident.

Hutchins participated in a live broadcast from the Blackmagic Collective in April where she spoke about her cinema.

“I like stories that [are] rooted in reality or real characters, but my favorite part is actually creating the world where the story will exist, ”she said.

The trip to Hollywood

Originally from Ukraine, Hutchins grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle,

“surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines”, according to his site. She obtained a graduate degree in international journalism from Kyiv National University.

She worked as an investigative journalist with British documentary productions in Europe, where she made documentaries for the BBC and Discovery before moving to New York.

“In New York, I really took photography,” Hutchins said in an interview for “Why Women Excellent in Hollywood” posted on YouTube in June. “Fashion photography, I did a lot of things and I just wanted to make art films, actually. Just something really big, beautiful, just arthouse cinema.”

His ‘call’

“When I moved to Los Angeles, I tried to figure out what the next step would be,” she said. “Where do you start when you don’t know anyone?” Where do you start?

This led her to take an extension course at UCLA to achieve “just to get my feet wet,” Hutchins recalls. She quickly realized that she loved cinematography more than directing.

“I shot about 15 shorts there,” she said. “So I kept shooting and thought that was probably my calling.”

Love from the American Film Institute

Hutchins worked with a lighting company, then attended what she called “the best institution for my profession”, the American Film Institute (AFI) Conservatory, where she graduated in 2015.

After his death, actor Jensen Ackles, who worked with Hutchins on “Rust”, posted on Instagram that he had donated to an AFI scholarship fund on his behalf.

“Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna how awesome I found her to be. I told her how amazing I thought her photos were and how exciting it was to watch her work with his team, ”he wrote. “Really. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I will always be grateful for having had this moment.”

How she chose her projects

During the Blackmagic Collective live stream, Hutchins shared what drew her to different films.

“The character base is the most exciting part for me,” she said. “If I can take a trip with the characters. Gender doesn’t really matter, it’s just the environment you create around it to convey the character’s journey.”

“If I want to see this movie, I would love to do it,” she said.

When asked in the “Why Women Great in Hollywood” interview what appeals to her in cinematography, Hutchins got a heartfelt response.

“It’s a passion for sure,” she said. “Once you have the virus, you can’t get out of it.”

