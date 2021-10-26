A look at Bollywood crashes on set

The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel D Souza in a freak accident when a gun exploded in the hands of veteran actor Alec Baldwin has left the world in shock. But did you know that accidents on Bollywood film sets are commonplace?

While actors often injure themselves during the action or other footage, there have been numerous deaths on sets of stuntmen and other workers, which sometimes go unnoticed.

During the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 film Devdas, two workers were accidentally sucked into the storm fan. The shot went off balance again, when one person’s face was totally disfigured and another received such a severe blow to the head that he lost his sanity. Death struck film sets again when a man of light working on film sets at Filmistan, Goregaon, fell and died instantly. Producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to bear all the expenses as the duo were not registered with the Movie Action Dummy Effects Association (MADEA).

Next, Shah Rukh Khan was shooting a scene for the film, when a window he was sitting at fell on his hand, spilling blood. Later, as he was filming for another scene, in which he had to act as if he was in a drunken stupor, he ended up breaking the glass in his hands. The glass passed through the palms of his hand, and blood spurted all over again.

Real accidents on film sets

Ravi Dewan, action-director of films like the 1984 film Mashaal, 1990-film Tipu Sultan’s sword and the 2013 film Jodha Akbar, says that accidents are part of the job, something he suffered too. “These are human errors, like one that happened to me on the set of Anil Kapoor and Vijay Shanti’s film in 1992. Aprâdhi. A knife placed on a bazooka missed by the man using it, and the knife entered my stomach. I was saved after a lot of effort. But it was an accident. You can’t stop it, ”he adds in a neutral tone.

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan, who worked with Sylvester Stallone in the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq, says it’s important to have a security manager. “We have to ensure the safety of everyone on the set,” he explains. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, however, believes filmmakers shouldn’t be trying to save money all the time. “Safety precautions must be taken on many sets. This is done on some sets, but others are really trying to save money, ”he adds.

And Dewan agrees. “Indeed. The filmmakers are trying to save money and they don’t listen to Indian stuntmen. They will listen to a foreigner and spend money not only on them but also on whatever they ask for,” He said. That being said, even Dewan didn’t think a safety director would really make much of a difference if it were an accident.

“I remember telling a guy from Hollywood, Scott, not to ride a camera on a raft when we were filming overseas for the 2003 movie-Suneil Shetty and Aishwarya Rai Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke. But he didn’t listen to me and the camera fell and was never found! This is where the security directors need to come and insist on how it should be done. Nobody listened to me because I was Indian, ”protests Dewan.

Errors earlier

During the filming of indian 2 Last year, three technicians died when a huge crane crashed, even as actor Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and director Shanmugam Shankar escaped.

On the sets of Khakee in 2004, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke her foot after being hit by a jeep that was supposed to stop right next to her. She was seriously injured after being thrown into the bushes.

In 2013, during the filming of Shooting in Wadala, Anil Kapoor fired a blank bullet at John Abraham from 4.9 feet away instead of the previously expected 15 feet, and John injured his neck.

No one can forget the near-fatal accident of Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Coolie, which occurred in 1983 in Mysore.

Sunil Dutt saved Nargis when a fire broke out on the set of their film, Mother India in 1960. Dutt was badly burned.

In one of the biggest tragedies on set, actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan was hospitalized and had to undergo multiple surgeries for a year after a massive fire broke out on the sets of Tipu Sultan’s sword in 1989 in Mysore, killing 62 people.

During the shooting of Mani Rathnam’s 2004 film nest, Vivek Oberoi was also injured when his bike skidded on a bridge they were pulling on. He broke his leg and had a life-threatening blood clot, which was eventually brought under control.

Mahima Chaudhary’s acting career was almost over when a piece of glass crashed into her face on the sets of the 1999 film Dil Kya Kare and only producer Ajay Devgn supported her even though director Prakash Jha insisted she continue filming

