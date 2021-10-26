Entertainment
Filming of Alec Baldwin’s Film: Team Members on Set as Acting Killed the Director of Photography – and What They Said Happened | Ents & Arts News
As authorities continue to investigate Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting during a rehearsal in New Mexico, questions arise as to how the tragedy may have happened on set.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed when Baldwin unloaded a gun prop on the set of the western Rust Thursday. The movie director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was shot in the shoulder.
It is not known why the weapon contained a projectile. Baldwin, best known for his movies and TV shows, including The Departed and 30 Rock, and for portraying Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, described Cutchins’ death as “a tragic accident.”
No one has been charged in the incident, which occurred at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside of Santa Fe. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said prosecutors were reviewing the evidence, while New Mexico’s workplace safety investigators examined whether film industry standards for gun safety were being met during production.
Several media outlets and social media raised concerns about the security protocols on what was a low-budget film set.
Here’s what we know about the crew on the set and what witnesses told authorities.
Gunsmith
The weapons manager on the board is known as the gunsmith. Rust’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, had installed the gun and two others, according to an affidavit from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
The weapons were placed on a cart outside the building where a scene was being rehearsed, according to court records.
After the shooting, she removed a shell casing from the gun and handed it over to police upon their arrival, according to court records.
Prior to playing the role of gunsmith in a previous film, Ms Gutierrez-Reed reportedly said she was not sure whether she was ready for the job.
Speaking in an interview after completing a role of chief gunsmith for Nicolas Cage’s film The Old Way, Ms Gutierrez-Reed said: “’I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t. not sure I’m ready, but I, it went really well. “
She also reportedly admitted that she found loading blanks into a gun to be “the scariest thing” and that she enlisted the help of her father, famous gunsmith Thell Reed, in overcoming her fear. .
Assistant Director
It was the film’s assistant director Dave Halls who grabbed the gun from the cart and took it inside Baldwin, unaware that it was loaded with live ammunition, a detective wrote in a request to search warrant for the film set.
He shouted “cold weapon” – an industry term meaning that a weapon is not loaded with ammunition, indicating it could be used safely – before handing the gun over, the search warrant says.
His film credits, according to IMDB, include The Matrix Reloaded, Bad Santa and The Crow: Salvation, a sequel to The Crow – who saw star Brandon Lee killed on set in a similar gun incident in the 1990s.
Director
Rust director Joel Souza stood behind Ms Hutchins and was shot in the shoulder in the incident. He was taken to hospital but was subsequently discharged.
At the time of the incident, Souza said he was focusing on how the scene would appear on camera and that he recalled hearing the phrase “cold gun” used, according to the affidavit.
He said the scene they were filming did not call for the use of live ammunition.
Cameraman
Camera operator Reid Russell made a statement to detectives, telling them Baldwin had been careful with the guns on set.
Mr Russell said the actor was rehearsing a scene in which he had to pull out his gun while sitting on a church pew and point it at the camera when the fatal shooting occurred.
He said he was not sure the gun was checked before it was handed over to Baldwin, but the camera was not rolling when the gun exploded, according to the search warrant affidavit.
Asked how Baldwin treated guns on set, Russell said the actor was very cautious, giving details of a case where Baldwin made sure a child actor was not around him when a firearm was discharged.
Speaking to detectives about the time spent on set before filming, Russell said several members of the film crew left production in a dispute over payment and accommodation, and he still had a lot of work to do.
Electrician / lighting professional
The film’s chief electrician, Serge Svetnoy, blamed the producers for Ms Hutchins’ death in a moving Facebook post on Sunday.
Mr Svetnoy said he had worked with Hutchins on several films and criticized the “negligence and unprofessional nature” of those handling guns on set.
He also said the producers hired an inexperienced gunsmith.
Scenario supervisor
The film’s screenwriter, Mamie Mitchell, said she was standing next to Hutchins when she was shot.
After the shooting, she quickly called the emergency services and details of the call were released later.
“I ran out and called 911 and said, ‘Bring everyone, send everyone,” Mitchell told The Associated Press. “This woman left early in her career. She was an extraordinary, rare, very rare woman.”
When calling 911, Ms. Mitchell was calm but clearly in distress; background rumors suggest people rushed to get help for the two people who had been injured in the call.
Asked by the operator if the gun was loaded with a real bullet, she replied: “I don’t know, I can’t tell you that … we have two gunshot wounds in a movie. . “
Unnamed crew members
A Los Angeles Times article, citing two unnamed crew members, said that five days before the shooting, Baldwin’s stuntman accidentally fired two live ammunition after learning the weapon had failed. no ammunition.
A crew member who was alarmed by the misfires told a unit production manager in a text message: “We have now had 3 accidental discharges. This is very dangerous,” according to a copy of the message reviewed by the newspaper.
The New York Times, citing three former crew members, also reported that there had been at least two accidental discharges of prior firearms.
Rust Movie Productions said in a statement Friday that it was not aware of any security issues, but was investigating allegations of previous incidents.
“While we have not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is down,” he said. .
