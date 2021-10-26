Column: The impacts of blackfishing in entertainment

The scene begins with picturesque Perfectville. Immaculate and well-maintained lawns. A clear blue sky. The background music and the faint sounds of the birds chirping. A neighbor goes out to get his morning paper.

Suddenly the music stops, the wind picks up and a thunderstorm begins to rumble. A black car and a tour bus arrive and security is recruited. A group of women walk down the steps of the bus, and as the last one, Jesy Nelson, steps down, the beat arrives. Nelson wears thick silver chains, an oversized jacket and jeans, and a voluminous curly wig. Here is the music video for Nelson’s new song Boyz with Nicki Minaj.

Boyz is Nelsons’ first solo single, after the singer left Little Mix, a popular UK girl group, in December 2020. Shortly after the visuals for her song were released, Jesy was charged with black fishing. and appropriation of black culture.

Black fishing takes many forms, but usually involves white women posing as black women on social media. Deep fake tan, curly wigs, acrylic nails and full lips are some markers that allow us to perceive racial ambiguity in women who are not of mixed race. Wanna Thompson, a journalist closely associated with the term, writes:

In recent years, Instagram has become a breeding ground for white women who wish to take advantage of the impersonation of racially ambiguous / black women for monetary and social gain. With plenty of lip fillers, dark tans, and attempts to manipulate the texture of their hair, white women wear black women’s features like a costume. These are the same characteristics that once ridiculed by mainstream white culture are now coveted and dictate current beauty and fashion on social media, with black women’s contributions being erased all the time.

Rather than posting on social media, Jesys’ video blackfishing in action. It is decorated with black dancers, a classic hip-hop beat, a black rapper feature film and a Diddy cameo. While she could have easily performed a song about wanting a bad boy with tattoos and some edge, she clearly desires a specific type and a race cannot be left out of the conversation.

Speaking to Vulture about her budding solo career, Jesy explained how her new sound, outside of the girl group, was more rooted in her passion for R&B and hip-hop. It’s the music she feels closest to, and Boyz is the song that best describes her. She’s not the first white artist to embrace hip-hop and rap. There are Mac Miller, Eminem and even Macklemore, all rappers who share the same appreciation for hip-hop that carves out a unique space in the genre while maintaining their own styles.

The difference between appreciation and appropriation, however, is that none of the aforementioned artists cosplay black culture the way they did. She joins Iggy Azalea, another white rapper, who was also accused of black-fishing in a recent music video. Azalea called the criticism hatred of her, ignoring concerns that she was using darker makeup to appear black.

Of course, not all black women are a monolith. We don’t all wear acrylics, we have full lips, wide hips, or curls that come down our backs. It would be wrong to say that all black women have to fit the mold that artists like Iggy and Jesy try to embody.

The real problem is that white women are allowed to choose and benefit from ethnic characteristics in ways that women of color in general, and black women in particular, cannot. Non-white women always remain excluded from ideas of beauty even when they are the source of inspiration.

The history of blackface in this country makes it difficult to approach this subject with naivety or innocence. As more and more people are questioned, it is less likely that others will be able to feign ignorance. And that’s not just a celebrity issue. Thompson talks about Instagram models and influencers, but these women are setting trends for everyday social media users, including those at UNC.

When these styles of dress or adornment are picked up by whites and removed from their specific racial context, it may be too late to claim them again. But as tan, long fingernails, and curly hair repeatedly become new trends, non-blacks should think twice before putting their lips together and consider whether being fashionable is worth racial insensitivity.

