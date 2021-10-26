They all watch the drama; Mika Singh on Bollywood silence amid Aryan Khan drug case





Bollywood singer Mika Singh took to Twitter and backed up filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s previous tweet, in which the filmmaker called Bollywood “shameless” for keeping quiet and not supporting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, since the arrest of his son Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3. You are absolutely right bro, they all watch the drama and can’t even say a single word. I am with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be released on bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh dikhanyenge unit. https://t.co/DRYyyTxCkE – King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) 25 October 2021 Singh, echoed Gupta’s sentiments and suggested that Bollywood would likely unite only after all of their children were arrested by the BCN. Wowwww this is so amazing .. this is what is happening ð¤¦‍âï¸ð¤¦‍âï¸ ..

Anyway, where is my beta #ArnabGoswami and her fake news Chanel @Republic ..

Beta #arnabgoswami please debate this Na ..

boyfriend @iamsrk We are with you ..

Now #AryanKhan should get a bond on Tuesday. https://t.co/IT6KxiMGtv – King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) 24 October 2021 Singh had already repeatedly backed SRK’s support and raised eyebrows after a witness in the cruise drug case said an extortion offer of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai area manager, Sameer Wankhede. Several movie personalities, including Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta and Raveena Tandon, expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. The superstar, close friend Salman Khan, has also visited the couple on several occasions.

