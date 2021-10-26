I consider myself a blessed actor: Aasif Sheikh

Actor Aasif Sheikh believes that there are very few lucky people who make a fresh start in their lives.

I am living the best phase of my life and of my career. I also had work earlier, but these projects did not satisfy the actor in me, they surely helped me manage my finances. I used to think kya sab ease hi chalta rahega before it finally ended. But now I think you should never give up cause things can change, says the Yes Boss, Bharat and Hum Aapke Hain in the Laws actor.

He adds, I consider myself truly blessed that my career has taken that 360 degree turn that we all wish for and soon that completely changed things for me.

Sheikh is considered to be one of the fittest players in the business. By the grace of God, I was able to maintain momentum in my life. Staying in shape is an integral part of my lifestyle. I have a long distance to walk every day, so I use those hours to do yoga asanas, read and take a quick nap, it has become my daily role model. Then, arriving at the shooting location, I follow up with an exercise program before starting my day. Eating less and light has also worked for me. I don’t stuff myself and only eat when I’m hungry, you can tell that is my mantra.

Originally from UP, Sheikh has directed numerous films and TV dailies, but the recognition he has received in recent times has been hard earned!

There are few unique roles in a life that present themselves to us as actors. Vibhuti Narayan Mishra was that game-changing role for me. I’m happy to have been able to work with a team and writers who not only gave me an interesting role, but also hundreds of different sub-characters. It is their hard work that Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, a show which has been running for seven years now and earned me the World Book of Records, London, for setting a new record for portraying over 300 different characters in a single running series, Sheikh shares.

The actor is also optimistic about a new webcast in the works that will feature him in a new avatar.