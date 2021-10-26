Halyna Hutchins cries amid anger at Hollywood cutting corners on sets | Alec baldwin

A public vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Los Angeles on Sunday night served as both an unofficial commemorative event and an outlet for anger over working conditions in Hollywood which many lower-paid teams say , were linked to the death of the 42-year-old mother.

Several hundred colleagues gathered in front of the local union office of the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE), which represents workers on film and television sets, who were preparing to strike in protest against wages. , the long hours and the dangers on the sets only a few days. before Hutchins was shot by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the desert western movie Rust last week.

The mood at the vigil was dark but loaded with moderate rage, referred to by IATSE International Vice President Michael Miller as he addressed the crowd.

Were here to cry. But I’m afraid we are also gathered with some frustration and a little anger. Anger that too often the rush to complete productions and reduced angles put safety on the back burner and put team members at risk, he said.

Miller spoke alongside a projected image of Cackling and flanked by wreaths of white flowers. A black cloth-covered table, filled with bouquets and framed photos of Hutchins, has become a makeshift altar, lit by a row of candles on the floor.

Rusts director Joel Souza was injured in the shooting last Thursday and the incident is currently under investigation by the Santa Fe New Mexico Sheriff’s Department.

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene in which he was pointing a gun at the camera lens when it accidentally triggered, Souza noted in a statement to the sheriff’s office.

Most of those who attended the vigil belong to one of the Hollywood unions. Almost all of the attendees were masked against the spread of Covid-19, although the event took place outside, in a crowd accustomed to strict protocols as they navigate the ongoing pandemic.

Most were holding a lighted candle, and many had pinned a white ribbon to their jackets. Some were wearing their union jackets. Someone held up a sign saying Vote No.

It referred to an upcoming vote to ratify a tentative deal reached by the union and Hollywood producers earlier this month, as members were on the brink of a strike that would have ended television and in the cinema, workers protesting against low wages and grueling days without disruption and security risks.

American Film Institute (AFI) Hutchins mentor Stephen Lighthill, who is also president of the American Society of Cinematographers, implored those gathered to strike up a conversation about working weapons on sets. There is no place for guns that can kill on film.

Most of the guns that appear in Hollywood movies or TV shows are real, but have been modified to fire blanks.

Rust’s team had protested long hours and low wages on set, and half a dozen left the set just hours before Hutchins was killed, according to reports from Friday which were corroborated by affidavits. released by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department on Sunday. night.

Serge Svetnoy, who worked as a gaffer or chief electrician on the set, wrote in a public post on Facebook Sunday, that he was standing shoulder to shoulder with Hutchins when she was shot.

I held her in my arms as she died. His blood was on my hands, he wrote.

I want to give my opinion on why this happened. It is the fault of negligence and unprofessionalism, said Svetnoy.

Tying the tragedy on the set of last week to an industry trend towards cutting production costs, Svetnoys post added: It is true that professionals can cost a little more and sometimes can be a little more. demanding, but worth it. No penny saved is worth a person’s LIFE!

Ezra Riley, a friend of Hutchins who called her just amazing and a loving person, said on Sunday that she was offered a job in Rust but turned it down because of what he saw as a salary very low.

A request made to Rust Movie Productions to respond on many points did not receive an immediate response.

Tom Kang, a friend of AFI’s Hutchins, said he last spoke to her about a month ago, when she called her to ask him a technical question about the camera she would be using on Rust. He said there had been industry criticism directed at Hutchins since her death for not leaving the set and it upset him as she allegedly viewed the crew members as family.

You spend months. You’ve spent so much time getting ready. It is unpaid. You spend so much of your heart and soul in the images you create. You work with the director. And sacrifice time with his son to do it, he said. She’s not the type to stop.

Another Hutchins friend and fellow cinematographer Antonio Cisneros said she was probably trying to be the negotiator. But his death underscored what he saw as worsening conditions in the industry due to digital streaming services forcing productions to be made cheaply and under tighter deadlines. He said he would vote against the settlement with the producers and that he was in favor of a strike.

Kang also denounced the often tolerated conditions.

You default to doing the same thing everyone has always done in this company’s subculture: long hours are okay. They just assume that people are going to do it, because they did. And so you have all of this contributing stuff from the top, the systemic issues, right down to the very detailed things that directly happened, they all contributed, he said.