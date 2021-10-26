Dave Chappelle speaks out on controversy over Netflix specialExBulletin







toggle legend The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images Dave Chappelle speaks out on controversy surrounding his recent Netflix special The closest saying he’s open to meeting LGBTQ employees at the company who criticize the special, but says he won’t “comply with anyone’s requests.” In a video clip posted on Instagram On Monday, Chappelle makes no apologies for the special, which features transphobic material that has angered many in the LGBTQ community, at Netflix and beyond. “I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you wanted a safe working environment at Netflix. seems like I’m the only one who can’t get to the office anymore, ”he said in the five-minute video. “I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you wanted a safe working environment at Netflix. seems like I’m the only one who can’t go to the office anymore, ”he said. Chappelle was referring to the refusal of Netflix employees who participated in a walkout last week after the company stood alongside the comedian and authorized The closest to stay on the streaming platform. Netflix also recently fired an employee linked to the backlash over how Chappelle and the comedy special are handled. Netflix officials allege the employee disclosed “confidential and commercially sensitive information” to Bloomberg. The controversy over The closest which has been available on Netflix since early October has been brewing for weeks. In the special, Chappelle jokes about trans women and their genitals and defends JK Rowling from critics who say she is transphobic and more. Earlier this month in an interview with CNN, several trans comedians said they thought Chappelle’s comments were an example of a “punch” on those with less power and how the comedian continues to “scapegoat trans people.” But according to Chappelle in Monday’s video, “everyone I know in this community has been nothing but loving and supportive. So I don’t know what it is.” If Netflix employees were to meet him, Chappelle says he has three conditions for them: “First of all, you can’t come if you haven’t watched my special from start to finish. You have to come to a place of my choosing, a time of my choosing. And third, you have to admit that Hannah Gadsby is no funny. Gadsby is an Australian comedian and a queer woman.

