Bollywood Star Kids Using Both Parents’ Names, Breaking Patriarchy

Babies bring radiance, joy and happiness to married life. No matter how difficult parenting becomes, parents always try to keep their children safe and provide them with all the comforts. From naming the child to securing his future and thinking about his well-being, they must do everything. On the flip side, celebrities are always under the radar of the media and the public’s camera. Thus, they take measured action by not disclosing too much about their personal life or keeping everything a secret from their fans.

However, when an actress announces the news of her pregnancy, it becomes the talk of the town. Even before the birth of the child, they become famous. A child who bears the last name of both parents disrupts patriarchal thinking in society. Keeping both the maiden name and the paternal surname at the same time is to give the same respect to both. Here are 8 of those famous kids who use their mother and father’s last names together.

# 1. Samisha Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband, Raj Kundra, welcomed their second child, adorable daughter, Samisha, in 2020 through surrogacy. The munchkin has the last names of both of her parents, and therefore her name is Samisha Shetty Kundra. Shilpa and Raj’s first child, Viaan Raj Kundra, is now a big brother.

# 2. Azad Rao Khan

The Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan’s child from his second marriage to his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, uses the last names of both his parents. His name is Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran had separated earlier this year. But, very recently, they were seen with their son on the sets of the film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

# 3. More from Dhupia Bedi

Actress Neha Dhupia and her actor husband Angad Bedi named their beautiful daughter Mehr. She has two surnames compiling those of her mother and her father, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Recently, Neha and Angad welcomed their second baby, a son.

# 4. Izhaan Mirza Malik

Badminton player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik were lucky enough to have a baby boy and named him Izhaan. Izhaan bears the last names of both his parents, and his name is Izhaan Mirza Malik. Sania once shared her take on why their child should postpone both surnames, before she even announced her pregnancy. She said,

“My husband and I talked about it and we decided that every time we have a child the child will have the last name Mirza Malik and not just Malik. So that’s where we are as a family. ”

Don’t Miss: Prakash Raj on his 5-year-old son, Sidhu’s death, divorce from his first wife and marriage at 45

# 5. Imara Malik Khan

Bollywood actor Imran Khan and ex-wife Avantika Malik have a beautiful daughter, Imara. Even though they separated, their daughter kept the last name of both parents, Imara Malik Khan.

# 6. Nisha Kaur Weber

Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, welcomed their world with three beautiful children. They adopted a girl from a Maharashtrian orphanage and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Recently they celebrated her 6th birthday at home.

# 7. Asher and Noah Singh Weber

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have two surrogate sons. The prettiest Asher and Noah also have their mother’s and father’s last names. They are called Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Asked about the reasons for adoption and surrogacy, the actress mentioned that it was her personal choice. In an interview, she said:

“I chose surrogacy and I chose adoption because I wanted to continue and continue working. It was my personal choice.

# 8. Tara Bedi Kaushal

Actress Mandira Bedi and her late husband Raj Kaushal adopted a daughter last year on July 28 and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. She kept the names of both her parents. Mandira and Raj also have a son, Vir, who is now 10 years old. For the unpaid, Mandira had lost her husband, Raj, on June 30, 2021.

A baby completes a family. Previously, most children passed on their father’s inheritance by name. But, nowadays that stereotypical mentality has changed and children can take their mother’s or father’s last name or even both.

Recommended reading: Royal families of India with a majestic lineage and the perfect examples of King Size life

Courtesy Image: Instagram

SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)