Co-stars pay tribute to Friends actor James Michael Tyler, who died aged 59





Tributes have started pouring in for actor James Michael Tyler, who died of cancer at the age of 59. Tyler who played Gunther the most in the sitcom Friends, passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Sunday morning, his manager said in a statement to the BBC. James Michael Tyler was known to be Gunther in Friends. “If you’ve met him once, you’ve made a lifelong friend,” he said. [He] is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, the love of his life. “ READ MORE:

Tributes began to arrive for Tyler with the Friends Twitter account saying Warner Bros. was mourning the loss of a beloved actor and was an integral part of the Friends family. Tylers co-stars on Friends also shared their sympathies on Instagram, with Jennifer Aniston saying the show “wouldn’t have been the same without you.” Jeffrey Klarik, whose partner was the co-creator of Friends, tweeted Today is a very sad day. He was a lovely, lovely man. “ Tyler was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018, which then spread to his bones. “Wanting to help as many people as possible, he bravely shared his story and became an advocate for people with prostate cancer to have blood tests taken from the age of 40,” his manager said. The actor had revealed in an interview in June on NBC Today show he was diagnosed with the disease in September 2018. “I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with this diagnosis for almost three years … It’s stage 4. Advanced cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s probably going to get me.” Photo by Mike Marsland / WireImage via Getty Images “Friends actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59 following cancer diagnosis. While Gunter was not one of the main characters in Friends, he was someone well known. He worked as a waiter and manager at the show’s cafe, Central Perk, and had a crush on the character of Jennifer Anistons Rachel throughout the show. After the six main stars, Gunther was the character with the most appearances in Friends, appearing in 185 episodes, the BBC reported.

