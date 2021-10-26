Alec Baldwin Receives Hollywood Support After Filming: Our Hearts Are Broken With Yours





Hollywood stars lend their support to Alec Baldwin after a tragic shootout on set that left one dead and another injured. The 63-year-old actor was rehearsing a scene for his upcoming western-style movie “Rust” in New Mexico when he discharged a gun that he had been told was “cold” or unloaded, according to reports. affidavits. The projectile hit director of photography Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Souza survived and was released from hospital while Hutchins died of her injuries. Questions about responsibility for the incident have floated since the news broke, but other Baldwin stars have spoken out in favor of the actor as the investigation continues. PRODUCTION OF THE FILM “RUST” SHUT DOWN UNTIL ALEC BALDWIN’S FILMING INVESTIGATION IS COMPLETED “Send love to everyone. I hold you all in my heart,” Melanie Griffith commented on Baldwin’s wife Hilaria’s recent Instagram post, expressing support for her husband and sympathies for Hutchins. “Send love,” commented Rosie O’Donnell. “Our hearts are broken with yours,” actor Leslie Jordan wrote. Model Brooks Nader added: “Send so much love.” When Baldwin shared his own statement on social media, others offered him direct support as well. HALYNA HUTCHINS RECALLS MEMORIAL AFTER ALEC BALDWIN “RUST” SHOOTING ACCIDENT “I’m so sorry Alec. I will pray for everyone involved,” said Cheri Oteri, “Saturday Night Live” alum. “Stay strong and surround yourself with the people you love.” “My heart and prayers are with you and the families,” Jordan also wrote. “God bless you.” “Alec, you are a dear and kind man who wouldn’t hurt anyone on purpose,” Comment from Nancy Sinatra on Twitter. I know you will never get over it, but try to remember it was a horrible accident, a catastrophic tragedy that was not your fault. I am very sorry for all of you. “ Additionally, Baldwin’s daughter Ireland shared her own message of support on her Instagram Story on Friday. HILARIA, ALEC BALDWIN’S WIFE BREAKING SILENCE OVER ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING INCIDENT: “THERE ARE NO WORDS” “My love and support goes out to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. I send healing thoughts to Joel Souza,” she said. “And I wish I could have hugged my dad really tight today.” In the hours following the shooting, Debra Messing took to Twitter to defend Baldwin, posting a headline about the incident that she found “NOT correct.” “He was handed a propeller pistol. He used it in the scene”, she declared. “Then a catastrophic event occurred where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I pray for all of their families.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP In his homage to Hutchins, “Rust” actor Josh Hopkins also noted “the hurtful and indiscriminate speculation and misinformation going around” at the time. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “Please wait for the results of the investigation so that we can avoid repeating a tragedy like this again”, he urged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/alec-baldwin-support-from-hollywood-after-shooting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos