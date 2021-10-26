NCB’s Sameer Wankhede bugged Bollywood actors’ phones, says Nawab Malik





Mumbai / Bhubaneswar: BCN officer Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the drug case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, tapped the phones of Bollywood celebrities, said today hui the presumed minister of Maharashtra Nawab Malik. Malik further said Wankhede asked for the details of his daughter’s appeal. However, the Mumbai police refused to provide it. “Sameer Wankhede listens to the phones of high profile personalities, including actors from Bollywood, through two individuals. My phones were also tapped, ”Malik said at a press conference. Malik further claimed that he received a letter from an anonymous NCB official regarding 36 cases fraudulently filed by the agency. Some of the cases mentioned in the letter involve Bollywood celebrities, he said. Malik also alleged that Wankhede had taken over the post of a deserving Dalit by using false documents to secure his job. “The birth certificate I tweeted is original. Sameer Wankhede’s father converted to Islam. Wankhede used a Dalit certificate to get his job and snatched a deserving Dalit job from him, ”he said. Malik had expressed doubts yesterday that the Narcotics Control Bureau zone manager Sameer Wankhede submitted a forged caste certificate to secure a government post to which the latter fought back and vehemently denied the allegations. Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Malik tweeted an alleged birth certificate and wedding photo of Wankhede struggling with eloquent captions: “Yahanse shuru hua farziwada” (the fraud started here) and Pehchan Kaun (guess who) “. The birth certificate shows the NCB leader’s name as “Sameer Dawood Wankhede”, and the photo shows Wankhede’s first marriage to a certain Dr Shabana Qureshi, whom he later divorced and married the actress to. of Marathi Kranti Redkar films. The NCP Minister claimed that according to the birth certificate Wankhede is a born Muslim but that he sat for the Civic Service Examinations (UPSC) in a reserved category and became an Indian Revenue Service officer (IRS). “He falsified the documents to get reservations for (civil service) exams and employment,” said Malik. In a statement, the NCB area director said his father was retired senior police inspector Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede of the state excise department while his mother was the late Zaheeda, who was Muslim. Wankhede also confirmed that he got married (Dr Shabana Qureshi) in a civil ceremony in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act 1954. “We both divorced each other through civil court… in 2016. Later, in 2017, I married Kranti Dinanath Redkar,” Wankhede said of Malik’s accusations. He called the publication of his personal documents “libelous” and “unnecessary invasion of my family’s privacy” intended to slander him and his family members. Wankhede said the series of acts Malik had committed over the past few days had put him and his family under tremendous mental and emotional pressure, and he was grieved by the “nature of the personal, libelous and slanderous attacks. . without justification “. Vowing to reveal more drugs with evidence, Malik emphatically reiterated that all raids by the Wankhede-led cruiser group were bogus and everything was done to slander the Maharashtra government and terrorize Bollywood. (With IANS inputs)

