Alec Baldwin: New details on how the accident happened in which the actor killed a director of photography on set





7 hours Image source, Getty Images Legend, Baldwin was told the weapon was safe to use. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins from a gunshot fired by actor Alec Baldwin while filming a movie rocked the world of cinema in America and beyond. The tragic incident focused on the use of firearms on recording decks, as well as the rules governing it (or lack thereof). As the investigations progress, new details emerge about what really happened Thursday of last week, when Balwdin fired a gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. But what do we know so far? Death during a trial Baldwin, Hutchins, and Souza were at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico, shooting Rust, a cowboy film set in the 19th century. Research papers reveal that Hutchins’ death occurred during the rehearsal of a scene in which Baldwin pulled out a gun and pointed it at the camera. According to statements by Souza and cameraman Reid Russell, Baldwin was given a utility weapon and was told it was unloaded. “Joel said they had Alec sitting on a church pew and that I was practicing drawing the gun“, point the documents. “Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of [Hutchins], when I heard what they are like a whip and then a loud bang “, they add. Souza was standing behind Hutchins when the shot occurred. Image source, Phillip Caruso via Reuters Legend, Joel Souza was behind Halyna Hutchins when she was shot. Hutchins – 42 years old – was reportedly shot in the chest. “Joël remembers vaguely [a Hutchins] complaining about her stomach and squeezing her abdomen. Joel also said that [Hutchins] started to fall backwards and they helped her lie down on the floor“, say the documents. Russell, who was standing next to Hutchins at the time of the shooting, told authorities she said she couldn’t feel her legs. Baldwin was careful Asked how Baldwin handled guns on set, Russell said he was very careful and referred to a time when the actor made sure that a child actor was not near him while unloading a gun. Authorities said last Friday Deputy Warden Dave Halls handed the gun to Baldwin and told him it was safe to use. Serge Svetnoy, the film’s chief electrician, said in a Facebook post that he held Hutchins in his arms as she was dying and blamed “neglect” and “unprofessionalism” for her death. Image source, Getty Images Legend, Halyna Hutchins has been described as a rising movie star. On the same day, a member of the film crew said that in 2019 he raised security concerns about Halls, during another project they were working on together. According to CNN, in 2019 Halls was fired as the film’s assistant director. Path to freedom when a gun is “unexpectedly fired” on the set. A member of the sound crew was injured and was on leave for a few days. Upset in ththe filming crew Maggie Goll, who makes props and is licensed to use pyrotechnics, told AP that Theaters denigrated gun security protocols and pyrotechnics on a television set and attempted to continue recording after the pyrotechnics supervisor lost consciousness. Image source, Reuters Legend, The fatal accident happened on a ranch in New Mexico. Halls did not respond to requests for comment from the AP. Goll, however, added: “This situation does not concern Dave Hallsit is by no means the fault of a person. It’s a larger conversation about ensemble safety and what we’re trying to achieve with this culture. “ Souza and Russell both described a film crew protest shortly before the crash in New Mexico. “Reid said the film crew had production issues related to payment and hosting», Indicates the court document, which explains that six members of this team had left. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is advancing the police investigation into what happened. On Monday, it was announced that Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies will hold a joint press conference on the case on Wednesday this week. The film’s producers, who are also conducting an internal investigation into what happened, have suspended filming “at least until the investigations are completed.” Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss our best content.

